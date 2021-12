Get your shopping list ready because this Sunday, November 21, 2021 it’s time for the annual Lake Forest Park Thanksgiving Farmers Market and Holiday Crafts Fair. You won’t want to miss this one-day only return of the market for your chance to do all your holiday shopping. Stock your fridge and pantry for your holiday feasts with amazing, fresh, and straight-from-the-farm delectables from many of your favorite regular season vendors.

LAKE FOREST PARK, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO