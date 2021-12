With Thanksgiving just a week away and the holiday season around the corner, one organization working to feed the community is taking a moment to celebrate a milestone. Today marks 15 years since Wesley Food Pantry opened its doors to Champaign-Urbana, and a lot has changed in that time. Just five years ago, Wesley distributed food one night a month at its single location on Green and Goodwin in Urbana. Now, it’s open five days a week across three brick-and-mortar spots and delivering food around the community with a mobile pantry.

URBANA, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO