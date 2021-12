I’ve always known the importance of having good sails. As a low-budget boat punk, I prioritize making sure I can get where I’m going with the help of the wind, as opposed to under power. It isn’t necessarily my goal to be engineless, or basically engineless. It just happens that way, as I never seem to have enough money to put much in the way of resources into an engine when there are other, more pressing matters necessary to make the boat seaworthy.

