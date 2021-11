Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% on Monday. Following are the main points of the bank's post-meeting statement. * Israel is continuing to enjoy an expansion of economic activity despite still coping with the COVID-19 virus. However, there is still some uncertainty regarding economic activity in the medium term, particularly regarding the state of the labor market, and in view of the risk of further morbidity cycles in Israel and abroad.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO