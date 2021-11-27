ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Booker, Suns extend win streak to 15, beat Knicks 118-97

Herald-Palladium
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The Phoenix Suns are taking...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s immediate reaction after Hawks’ shocking loss to Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks may have lost to the New York Knicks in their highly anticipated rematch after last meeting in the 2021 playoffs; however, Trae Young is not bothered by it. After a close encounter that saw the Knicks pull away with a 99-90 victory, Young took to Twitter to share his optimism about the team. Sure, the Hawks lost in their growing rivalry with the ‘Bockers, but Ice Trae reminded everyone that it is only a regular season game and the whole campaign is a grind.
NBA
The Independent

Phoenix Suns extend streak with thrilling NBA win over Minnesota Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to nine after prevailing in a close battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-96.Chris Paul had 19 of his 21 points in the last 12 minutes and Devin Booker top scored for Phoenix with 29, including a free throw with 16.1 seconds left to put the Suns two up.D’Angelo Russell missed a three-pointer for Minnesota with five seconds left on the clock, while Anthony Edwards lost the ball after claiming the rebound as the Timberwolves remain rooted to the bottom of the North-West division.Nikola Jokic scored 35 but the Denver Nuggets fell to the...
NBA
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ winning streak reaches 11 after beating Mavericks again

PHOENIX — It’s not a reliable long-term formula, but for now, the Phoenix Suns keep winning after turning it on in the fourth quarter. The acquired skill is one they deserve a lot of credit for being able to reliably turn to while they remain working toward reaching last year’s very high standard of play. Everyone can agree they are not yet in the form they found last season, and yet, here they sit with a 12-3 record.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Empire Sports Media

Suns 118, Knicks 97: Youngsters get tons of playing time as starters disappear

The New York Knicks fell to the Phoenix Suns on Friday evening by a score of 118–97. The starting team completely disappeared as Julius Randle contributed just nine points, four-assist, and six rebounds. Having played in 32 minutes, Tom Thibodeau needed his best player to step up and provide a sufficient performance, but he was unable to get going and was pulled early in the game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Ap#The Phoenix Suns
arcamax.com

Suns bludgeon Knicks for 15th consecutive win, 118-97

NEW YORK — There was no moral victory in the cards Friday night. In a season in which no lead has been safe, for or against the Knicks, the Suns came to Madison Square Garden Friday night and stamped the drama out of the building in a 118-97 victory. The...
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Suns 118, Knicks 97: Scenes from a loss to a far superior opponent

The Phoenix Suns are a really, really good basketball team. If that fact wasn’t apparent last year when they blitzed their way through the Western Conference playoffs, it should be apparent now that they’ve won 15 games in a row. Unfortunately for Knicks fans, their club isn’t anywhere near Phoenix’s...
NBA
elitesportsny.com

What happened in the Knicks’ 118-97 loss vs Phoenix?

The New York Knicks got blown out at home by the Phoenix Suns. The Phoenix Suns marched into Madison Square Garden as the hottest team in the NBA, and the New York Knicks were their latest victim. The Suns pulled off a 118-97 blowout win courtesy of 32 points from...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Posting and Toasting

Suns 118, Knicks 97: “This is a bad matchup”

The numbers tell the story: this year the New York Knicks are top-10 in 3-point shooting (attempts and makes), opponent’s field-goal percentage, opponent’s 2-point percentage and blocked shots. Their opponents last night, the Phoenix Suns, are tops in field goal percentage and top-10 in 2-point accuracy, 3-point accuracy, free throw accuracy, rebounds, assists, steals, fewest turnovers, opponent’s field-goal percentage, opponent’s 2-point percentage, opponent’s free throw percentage, turnovers forced and even opponent’s blocked shots. Mix all that together, cook for 48 minutes at 72 degrees and you get a 118-97 Suns’ win, their 15th in a row and seventh straight over New York.
NBA
Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy