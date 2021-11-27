Booker, Suns extend win streak to 15, beat Knicks 118-97

The numbers tell the story: this year the New York Knicks are top-10 in 3-point shooting (attempts and makes), opponent’s field-goal percentage, opponent’s 2-point percentage and blocked shots. Their opponents last night, the Phoenix Suns, are tops in field goal percentage and top-10 in 2-point accuracy, 3-point accuracy, free throw accuracy, rebounds, assists, steals, fewest turnovers, opponent’s field-goal percentage, opponent’s 2-point percentage, opponent’s free throw percentage, turnovers forced and even opponent’s blocked shots. Mix all that together, cook for 48 minutes at 72 degrees and you get a 118-97 Suns’ win, their 15th in a row and seventh straight over New York.
