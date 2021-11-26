ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscopes Nov. 26, 2021: Garcelle Beauvais, put negativity and anger aside

By Eugenia Last
Red Bluff Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Peter Facinelli, 48; Garcelle Beauvais, 55; Tina Turner, 82; Rich Little, 83. Happy Birthday: Put negativity and anger aside; learn to enjoy what life has to offer. Set goals, and get involved in something that fuels your interest and prompts you to engage in projects with...

