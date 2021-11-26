ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

US health officials say Merck’s COVID-19 pill is effective, will seek advice next week on safety during pregnancy

The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — US health officials say Merck’s...

www.decaturdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merck#Covid 19#Pill#Ap
CBS Baltimore

Maryland-Based Vaccine Manufacturer Developing COVID-19 Vaccine That Targets Omicron Variant

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ/AP) —  Novavax, a vaccine manufacturer based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, has started developing a new COVID-19 vaccine that targets the genetic sequence of the Omicron variant. The Omicron strain — first discovered in South Africa — has more than 50 mutations and has alarmed health officials worldwide. It is not yet clear how effective the vaccines are against it. “What we’re seeing is a number of mutations to the spike protein so I think that’s why there is a widened level of concern,” Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa told WJZ on Monday. “We’re still going to have to...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
IFLScience

EU Gives Official Go-Ahead To Merck's Anti-COVID Pills

The European Union’s medicines watchdog has greenlit Merck's anti-COVID pill to be used in emergencies as the region faces a deluge of new COVID-19 infections and multiple countries implement new lockdown measures. On Friday, the European Medicine Agency (EMA) announced that the pill — known as molnupiravir, Lagevrio, or MK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

FDA's AdComm Meet Tomorrow To Review Safety, Efficacy of Merck's COVID-19 Pill

Key advisers to the FDA are scheduled to meet Tuesday, November 30, to decide emergency use authorization to Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) experimental pill to treat COVID-19. Members of the agency's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee will scrutinize the Company's data before voting on whether its overall benefits outweigh its risks.
INDUSTRY
ajmc.com

What We're Reading: Omicron Variant Response; Lung Transplants for Patients With COVID-19; Panel to Review Merck’s COVID-19 Pill

President Joe Biden will provide an update today on his administration’s response to the Omicron COVID-19 variant; marked rise in lung transplants for patients with COVID-19 sparks ethical questions; an independent panel of experts will advise FDA tomorrow on the use of Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill. President Biden to Announce...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Merck says COVID-19 pill may not be as effective as they thought

Pharmaceutical giant Merck said Friday that its COVID-19 pill could be less effective than originally thought. The drugmaker said the experimental pill, molnupiravir, was shown to be 30 percent effective in fighting hospitalizations and deaths in a study of 1,433 patients. That’s a drop from a 50 percent effectiveness rate...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy