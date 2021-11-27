ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROBINHOOD INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues To Investigate The Officers And Directors Of Robinhood Markets, Inc. - HOOD

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HOOD).

On November 8, 2021, the Company disclosed that it had experienced a "data security incident" on November 3rd in which hackers were able to gain access to some personal information for roughly 7 million users and subsequently "demanded an extortion payment."

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Robinhood's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Robinhood's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Robinhood shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-hood/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients - including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com 1-877-515-18501100 Poydras St., Suite 3200 New Orleans, LA 70163

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robinhood-investigation-continued-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-continues-to-investigate-the-officers-and-directors-of-robinhood-markets-inc---hood-301432499.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

CBS New York

AG’s Office Releases Another Round Of Transcripts In Cuomo Investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York attorney general’s office released more documents Monday in the probe into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of the investigation back on August 3, saying the former governor sexually harassed several women and fostered a hostile work environment. Cuomo resigned a week later amid mounting calls for his impeachment. Web Extra: Click here to read transcripts The attorney general’s office released the first round of transcripts earlier this month, and the state Assembly Judiciary Committee made the findings of its own investigation public last week. Monday’s release includes a copy of Cuomo’s video testimony, along with transcripts or videos of interviews with several of his key aides and advisors, who described their efforts to defend him against harassment allegations. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
