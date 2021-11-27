Pittsburgh Steelers 4-Round Mock Draft

Now that the regular season in most fantasy leagues is winding down soon, each and every week is more crucial for players. Most likely, the main contest that you, the reader or listener, will be paying attention to is the Steelers traveling to Cincy with a crucial AFC North matchup with the Bengals. Is Big Ben back as a great fantasy option and has Diontae Johnson arrived? Is the offensive line strong enough to open holes for Najee Harris with the possibility of no J.C. Hassenhauer or Kevin Dotson? Is the Steeler defense still a bad option with all of the injuries? Plus, a real Turkey day on Turkey Day. Get those answers and more as BTSC continues with the new weekly show surrounding all aspects of the world of fantasy football with a black-and-gold twist. Welcome to the Steelers Fantasy Football Fix. Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz for weekly fantasy football talk as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers and for success in any of your leagues.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO