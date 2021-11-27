ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs best Celtics 96-88 after blowing 24-point advantage

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio blew another big lead, but this...

FanSided

Damian Lillard traded to the Boston Celtics in H.H.’s latest piece

Through just over a month, the 2021-22 season has been an absolute whirlwind for the Boston Celtics, as they can’t seem to find a way to stay consistent, be it with their rotations, win-loss record, or simply with their on-court production. Because of this, many have voiced their opinions on...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 2 potential Spurs targets Cs should monitor

Though the Boston Celtics may find themselves heading in the right direction, what with the fact that they now boast a plus-.500 record despite having an unbelievably underwhelming and loss-filled start to the season, it’s still quite evident that they have plenty of work still left to be done in order to get to where they wish to be.
NBA
Dejounte Murray
Yardbarker

Here's What the Celtics Had to Say After Their 22-Point Victory Over the Lakers

Following one of, and perhaps the Boston Celtics most impressive win of the season, a game where they feasted on mismatches and scored 56 points in the paint, helping them turn a 14-point deficit into a 22-point victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, here's what the Celtics had to say about the win over their rivals.
NBA
Boston Herald

Celtics blow out Houston in Jaylen Brown’s return, 108-90

At times the wait was painstaking, especially from Jaylen Brown’s perspective, but as the Celtics forward exhibited Monday night in a 108-90 win over Houston, the worst team in the NBA, there’s a reason strained hamstrings take time. “It felt good to be back out there, just being with my...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Celtics

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much. After Wednesday’s debacle against...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs prediction, odds, TV channel

The Houdini couldn’t have been more wrong throwing down on the Boston Celtics moneyline against the Brooklyn Nets this past Wednesday. While it was a night of upsets around the league, with the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and even the one-win Houston Rockets all picking up wins, the slight underdog Celtics looked like they were a #16 in the NCAA tournament going up against a regional powerhouse-adjacent Nets.
NBA
NESN

Celtics’ Bus Broke Down In San Antonio Ahead Of Matchup Vs. Spurs

Let’s hope someone has given the Boston Celtics a lift by now. The Celtics’ team bus broke down Friday morning in the San Antonio, Texas, area as it was transporting the C’s from their pregame shootaround. The video the Celtics shared of their roadside travails, shows players laughing and joking as they waited for help or another ride.
NBA
expressnews.com

The triple take: Spurs 96, Celtics 88

A 24-point lead had been completely erased, and the Spurs had seen this movie before. If the past proved prescient, Boston would have raced past the Spurs in the fourth quarter Friday, taken a late lead and then held off a late charge to leave the AT&T Center with a crowd-bumming victory.
NBA
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Spurs come out on top against Boston Celtics, 96-88

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio blew another big lead, but this time it led to a celebration for the Spurs. Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 11 rebounds and the Spurs rallied in the final minute after blowing a 24-point lead to beat the Boston Celtics 96-88 on Friday night, snapping a six-game skid.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Boston's Jayson Tatum gets 24 points, 12 boards vs San Antonio Spurs (11/26)

For much of the Boston Celtics’ 96 – 88 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, it looked as if whatever steps forward star swingman Jayson Tatum had taken from his incredibly inefficient start to the 2021-22 NBA season had mysteriously disappeared again, but by the end of the contest, the Duke product had found his stroke, nearly helping the Celtics come back from a 24-point deficit.
NBA
ABC6.com

Spurs Close Out Celtics after Boston Rallies from Down 24

Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied in the final minute after blowing a 24-point lead to beat the Boston Celtics 96-88 on Friday night, snapping a six-game skid. Keldon Johnson and Derrick White added 17 points each and Tre Jones had a career-high 12 points for San Antonio. Murray had eight points in final 2:58 to prevent another disastrous finish for the Spurs against the Celtics. Jayson Tatum had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Boston, and and Jaylen Brown added 16 points as Boston. The Celtics have lost two straight.
NBA
dallassun.com

15-0 game-ending surge lifts Spurs over Celtics

Dejounte Murray scored 29 points, eight of them in a decisive late-fourth quarter run, and pulled down 11 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the visiting Boston Celtics 96-88 on Friday to snap a six-game losing streak. Down by seven with three minutes to play, the Spurs scored the...
NBA
Yardbarker

What Stood Out in the Celtics' Loss VS Spurs

It was a frustrating loss for the Boston Celtics, who are having a hard time maturing beyond familiar problems. Here's what stood out from a game where the Celtics played well enough in some areas to earn a win against the San Antonio Spurs but fell well short in other aspects.
NBA
projectspurs.com

Going For Three: Spurs 96, Celtics 88

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs slammed away their six-game losing streak with a 96-88 victory over the Boston Celtics (10-10) at the AT&T Center on Friday night behind a big night from Dejounte Murray. With the win, San Antonio improved to 3-6 at home as Head Coach Gregg...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

San Antonio vs. Boston, Final Score: Spurs emphatically end losing streak in rally past Celtics, 96-88

Herculean closeout efforts from Dejounte Murray and Derrick White helped the Spurs garner this important victory. The Spurs nearly squandered its second straight 20+ point lead against the Celtics in the enervating home win. San Antonio scurried out to a 24-point lead midway through the first half due in part to the visitors’ ice-cold post-Thanksgiving shooting. However, the Celtics mounted a pair of its own runs to nearly stun the Spurs in this contentious and competitive affair. While the Boston bench spearheaded the first half-run, it was Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who provided the heavy lifting in the final quarter. However, their star turns were eclipsed by Murray and White.
