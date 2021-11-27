Spurs best Celtics 96-88 after blowing 24-point advantage

Through just over a month, the 2021-22 season has been an absolute whirlwind for the Boston Celtics, as they can’t seem to find a way to stay consistent, be it with their rotations, win-loss record, or simply with their on-court production. Because of this, many have voiced their opinions on...
Though the Boston Celtics may find themselves heading in the right direction, what with the fact that they now boast a plus-.500 record despite having an unbelievably underwhelming and loss-filled start to the season, it’s still quite evident that they have plenty of work still left to be done in order to get to where they wish to be.
Enes Kanter has been on one lately, coming for NBA greats like LeBron James and Michael Jordan—saying they're basically not woke enough. The Boston Celtics center is staying on brand by reportedly changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom.
Following one of, and perhaps the Boston Celtics most impressive win of the season, a game where they feasted on mismatches and scored 56 points in the paint, helping them turn a 14-point deficit into a 22-point victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, here's what the Celtics had to say about the win over their rivals.
Boston Celtics reserve center Enes Kanter is making waves with his politics, but his most recent political stance taking Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James to task for his alleged connections to Chinese forced labor camps producing the Nike sneakers James is a spokesperson for has stirred up a little controversy closer to home.
At times the wait was painstaking, especially from Jaylen Brown’s perspective, but as the Celtics forward exhibited Monday night in a 108-90 win over Houston, the worst team in the NBA, there’s a reason strained hamstrings take time. “It felt good to be back out there, just being with my...
The Houdini couldn’t have been more wrong throwing down on the Boston Celtics moneyline against the Brooklyn Nets this past Wednesday. While it was a night of upsets around the league, with the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and even the one-win Houston Rockets all picking up wins, the slight underdog Celtics looked like they were a #16 in the NCAA tournament going up against a regional powerhouse-adjacent Nets.
Let’s hope someone has given the Boston Celtics a lift by now. The Celtics’ team bus broke down Friday morning in the San Antonio, Texas, area as it was transporting the C’s from their pregame shootaround. The video the Celtics shared of their roadside travails, shows players laughing and joking as they waited for help or another ride.
A 24-point lead had been completely erased, and the Spurs had seen this movie before. If the past proved prescient, Boston would have raced past the Spurs in the fourth quarter Friday, taken a late lead and then held off a late charge to leave the AT&T Center with a crowd-bumming victory.
The Boston Celtics fought back from a 24-point deficit but they squandered a seven-point lead in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, leading to a 96-88 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. The visitors were shorthanded yet again for this matchup with Robert Williams and Josh...
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio blew another big lead, but this time it led to a celebration for the Spurs. Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 11 rebounds and the Spurs rallied in the final minute after blowing a 24-point lead to beat the Boston Celtics 96-88 on Friday night, snapping a six-game skid.
For much of the Boston Celtics’ 96 – 88 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, it looked as if whatever steps forward star swingman Jayson Tatum had taken from his incredibly inefficient start to the 2021-22 NBA season had mysteriously disappeared again, but by the end of the contest, the Duke product had found his stroke, nearly helping the Celtics come back from a 24-point deficit.
Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied in the final minute after blowing a 24-point lead to beat the Boston Celtics 96-88 on Friday night, snapping a six-game skid. Keldon Johnson and Derrick White added 17 points each and Tre Jones had a career-high 12 points for San Antonio. Murray had eight points in final 2:58 to prevent another disastrous finish for the Spurs against the Celtics. Jayson Tatum had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Boston, and and Jaylen Brown added 16 points as Boston. The Celtics have lost two straight.
Dejounte Murray scored 29 points, eight of them in a decisive late-fourth quarter run, and pulled down 11 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the visiting Boston Celtics 96-88 on Friday to snap a six-game losing streak. Down by seven with three minutes to play, the Spurs scored the...
It was a frustrating loss for the Boston Celtics, who are having a hard time maturing beyond familiar problems. Here's what stood out from a game where the Celtics played well enough in some areas to earn a win against the San Antonio Spurs but fell well short in other aspects.
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs slammed away their six-game losing streak with a 96-88 victory over the Boston Celtics (10-10) at the AT&T Center on Friday night behind a big night from Dejounte Murray. With the win, San Antonio improved to 3-6 at home as Head Coach Gregg...
Herculean closeout efforts from Dejounte Murray and Derrick White helped the Spurs garner this important victory. The Spurs nearly squandered its second straight 20+ point lead against the Celtics in the enervating home win. San Antonio scurried out to a 24-point lead midway through the first half due in part to the visitors’ ice-cold post-Thanksgiving shooting. However, the Celtics mounted a pair of its own runs to nearly stun the Spurs in this contentious and competitive affair. While the Boston bench spearheaded the first half-run, it was Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who provided the heavy lifting in the final quarter. However, their star turns were eclipsed by Murray and White.
