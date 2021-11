California wildfires have destroyed nearly 20 per cent of the world’s population of giant sequoia trees over the past two years.Officials say that the devastating blazes across the state’s Sierra Nevada mountain range have killed thousands of the largest trees found on Earth since 2020.Fires in Sequoia National Park and the surrounding national forest in 2021 have burned through more than a third of the groves, killing between 2,261 and 3,637 sequoias.Wildfires that charred the same area in 2020 killed between 7,500 and 10,4000 of the estimated 75,000 trees left on the planet.The sequoias, the largest tree by volume,...

