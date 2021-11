One of the greatest athletes in history, Michael Phelps, once said, “It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish.” For the Bobcats, the start of the season was dismal, going just 1-6 in their first seven matchups on the year. Some were ready to close the books on the season and look ahead to next year, but interest was reignited after last week’s thrilling victory over Bowdoin. Now, with one game remaining against an unimpressive Hamilton squad, the Bobcats had the opportunity to erase the early season struggles with a strong end to the season and send the team into the offseason on a high note.

