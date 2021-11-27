ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets agree to deal with OF Mark Canha

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
The Mets have agreed to a deal with former Oakland Athletics outfielder Mark Canha.

The 32-year-old will reportedly get a two-year deal with a third-year option for a guaranteed $26.5 million, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The deal is pending a physical.

Last season, Canha hit .231 with 17 home runs and 61 RBI. Canha is a versatile defender who can play all three positions in the outfield as well as first base. With Michael Conforto declining the Mets’ qualifying offer, and his future in Queens in the air, there was a spot in the outfield open for a new acquisition. Even if Conforto were to return, Canha’s versatility would allow the Mets to use him as a starter or off the bench.

The news of another free agent signing comes just hours after the Mets have an agreement in place to bring All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar to Queens. Escobar is expected to get $20 million in the two-year deal with the Mets with a club option for a third.

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

