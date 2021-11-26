Episode 14

"I mentioned that there would be an ending where the last episode, they'd be going back to the Christmas pageant from the first episode, so that the whole series was a continuous loop," Jean told Radio Times. "That's how I would end it, if I had to." But Jean doesn't see the acclaimed sitcom ending anytime soon. "To be honest, the talk of ending, especially as we're doing really well on Disney+ in the U.S. and the U.K. and other countries in the Americas, I don't see anybody going, 'Let's wrap it up, or figure out how to get out of it' at the moment,'" he said. ALSO: Jean discusses The Simpsons' dead-on predictions: "The 9/11 one is so bizarre."

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO