While the U.S. struggles to bring a spot bitcoin ETF to the market, Singapore is marching forward with a physical fund comprised of the leading cryptocurrency. Bitcoin Magazine reports that Singapore-based fund manager Fintonia Group will offer a bitcoin and yield fund that will be government-regulated courtesy of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) — Singapore’s equivalent of the United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). However, it looks like retail investors could be left out in the cold, as the funds are more tilted towards institutional investors.

CURRENCIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO