ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Episode 13

Financial Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeadlines include coronavirus pandemic, UK politics & policy, German politics...

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial Times

Nations race to contain the Omicron variant

Countries are imposing new lockdowns and travel restrictions to try and contain the new Omicron coronavirus variant, and the UK’s competition regulator is expected to try and reverse Meta’s acquisition of online gif platform Giphy. Plus, the FT’s Tehran correspondent, Najmeh Bozorgmehr, offers a view from Iran as the country prepares to sit down with Western powers in Vienna this week for talks intended at reviving the moribund nuclear accord.
WORLD
Reuters

UK health chief says no indication of Omicron wave so far

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - There is no sign of a surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Britain so far, the chief of the UK Health Security Agency said on Tuesday, saying there was no rise in the proportion of tests with a quirk that distinguishes it from Delta.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Face masks again mandatory in England amid variant spread

New measures to combat the new omicron variant of coronavirus came into force in England Tuesday, with face coverings again compulsory in shops and on public transport.From Tuesday morning, all travelers returning to the U.K. must also take a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result. Previously they had been able to take a lateral flow test and there was no requirement to isolate.The reintroduction of mandatory face masks brings England closer in line with the rest of the U.K. — Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland — which had not relaxed coronavirus restrictions as much...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#German
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Avoid kisses under mistletoe says minister, as expert urges ‘sensible’ Christmas

People can enjoy Christmas if they take “sensible” precautions, an expert has said, as a Government minister warned against “snogging under the mistletoe”.Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said vaccines can do “a lot of the heavy lifting” amid concerns about the Omicron variant of coronavirus, though he acknowledged there were “so many uncertainties” about the new strain.Suggesting measures such as social distancing and mask wearing, he told Sky News: “If people are sensible then I don’t see any reason why we can’t all enjoy Christmas again, unless this variant takes a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon says all nine recorded cases of Omicron variant linked to same event

All nine cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus can be traced back to a single event on November 20, Nicola Sturgeon said. The Scottish first minister also said that any possible links between the new cases of the Omicron variant and the Cop26 summit are being investigated, but the timing means it is “improbable”.
WORLD
The Independent

EU decides against emergency summit on omicron for now

The European Union has decided against holding a special remote summit of the bloc's leaders on the omicron coronavirus variant for the time being, an official said Wednesday.The EU's 27 health ministers will first assess the situation next Tuesday before it will be put to the leaders in the Dec. 16 regularly planned summit, an EU official said on condition of anonymity because the meeting hadn't been officially announced.An emergency summit had been discussed for days, but it was tough to find a time slot for all the leaders. It was also unclear exactly what the leaders could decide...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

England only UK nation not to encourage working from home

It is safe for people in England to go into the office, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said, as people in other UK nations were urged to work from home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant.Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday reminded people to “work from home if possible”, as six cases were confirmed there. The advice is the same in Northern Ireland.In Wales, working from home is encouraged under current guidance.On Monday the PM’s spokesman said it was up to employers to decide on the “right balance” for them, when it came to whether staff worked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Poots blasts ‘illogical’ checks on food travelling from GB to NI

Stormont’s Agriculture Minister has described checks on food travelling from Great Britain to be consumed in Northern Ireland as “illogical”.DUP minister Edwin Poots blamed the EU and the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol for delays in moving live animals across the Irish Sea Under the protocol, Northern Ireland effectively remains in the EU’s single market for goods.This helps to avoid a hard border with Ireland but increases checks and barriers to trade on goods crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain, making it a source of tension in unionist communities.The UK and the EU have been locked in negotiations...
PETS
Financial Times

London is becoming the Jurassic Park of stock exchanges

The author is chair of Marshall Wace, a multi-strategy investment manager. The UK stock market is becoming a global backwater as US and Chinese markets forge ahead. It has largely failed to take part in the global rally that began in 2015. Of course, both the US and Chinese stock...
MARKETS
The Independent

What the papers say – December 1

The papers are led by the Prime Minister pledging a date for the completion of the Government’s expanded booster rollout.The Times, Metro and i report Boris Johnson has vowed to offer a booster jab to every adult in England by the end of January as the Government fights to protect the nation from the Omicron variant.TIMES: PM pledges booster jabs for 23m by next month #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ahcDJrj5Gi— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 30, 2021Wednesday's Front Page:ARMYCRON#TomorrowsPapersToday #bbcpapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/fRsyhHgutj— Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) November 30, 2021I: NHS booster jab for every adult by end of January #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/d597F4g7qX— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis)...
HEALTH
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy