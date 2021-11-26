ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espresso Coffee Farts: Examining Gases in Staccato

Cover picture for the articleA short experiment to help understand the benefits of sifting. I recently participated in a discussion online about how much pressure is required to get water to flow through coffee. However, it isn’t the coffee itself but the solubles and CO2 gas within the coffee that slows extraction. Water flows through...

Fines Migrate in Espresso, but Not Far: Part 2

As part of my deeper dive into the small migration of fines, I decided to run some experiments with spent coffee. In this experiment, I used a layered shot with a twist to give fines the best possible chance of migrating by putting coarser grounds on the bottom. Shot Preparation.
Forget the Espresso Martini and Choose the Carajillo Instead

The resurgence of the espresso martini continues to live on. Timothee Chalamet and Larry David were recently photographed tossing a few back in New York City. The drink is flourishing on TikTok. There’s even a spreadable espresso martini out on the market right now. “With the espresso martini, I think...
Espresso ‘n’ Bourbon Cocktail

Espresso and bourbon are a match made in heaven, and this cocktail is no exception. Use the Café Bellissimo Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine to brew a fresh cup of espresso. Once that’s cooled, combine it with bourbon, sweetened condensed milk, egg white and a pinch of salt. Garnish with coffee beans or cocoa powder and enjoy every sip.
10 Best Coffee Beans & Brands To Try On National Espresso Day 2021

It’s easy to love the taste of coffee, whether brewed or mixed. However, coffee is best enjoyed in its purest form -- as an espresso. But what exactly is the difference between brewed coffee and espresso? It depends on the brewing process, not the type of beans or how they’re processed. To make an espresso, pressurized hot water is forced through finely-ground coffee beans. This creates a concentrated brew with a light and fine foam called crema. This is where the beans’ sugars and oils are found, giving it a slightly sweet taste that complements the bitterness of the brew.
How To Steam Eggs With an Espresso Machine

If there’s a luxury that is worth springing for to level-up your morning routine (and save your latte-loving self some money long-term), it is undoubtedly the espresso machine. Not only is this trusty contraption perfect for café-quality coffee at home, it’s also capable of making you a perfect plate of steamed eggs.
Philips 3200 Series LatteGo fully automatic espresso machine brews 5 delicious coffees

Brew your favorite coffee drinks at home with the Philips 3200 Series LatteGo fully automatic espresso machine. It dispenses five aromatic coffees, including espresso, hot water, cappuccino, coffee, latte macchiato, and americano. What’s more, the LatteGo milk system lets you add a luscious frothed milk layer to your drinks automatically. Best of all, this milk system has no hidden parts or tubes, so it cleans in as few as 15 seconds. Moreover, the intuitive touch display lets you adjust the strength and quantity of your coffee. Furthermore, the 12-step ceramic grinders adjust, letting you crush your beans to your preferred grind size. Finally, the AquaClean water filter allows you to brew the tastiest coffee possible and allows you to brew up to 5,000 cups without descaling. Enjoy barista-level coffee at home when you have this espresso machine.
Black Friday coffee machine deal 2021: Save 30% on the Sage barista express espresso machine

After weeks of anticipation Black Friday is upon us and it hasn’t disappointed, with a tide of great deals on everything from tech and fashion to beauty, kids’ toys, home appliances and more.While there are plenty of savings to be had on a range of products, we’ve found a particularly stellar offer that will be of particular interest to those looking to upgrade their morning cup of coffee.Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop nowCourtesy of Sage – a brand that’s leading the way in domestic home coffee machines – you can now get 30 per cent off one of its top-rated appliances.So if you’re...
Espresso Epicure: Understanding the Coffee House Lifeblood

There is only one perfect espresso-based beverage: two shots of Ethiopian Sun-Dried Espresso tamped and layered with 2 teaspoons of raw sugar, infused with 3 ounces of fresh aerated milk and finished with a ½ inch of foam laced with strokes of caramel. Sorry, Starbuckians—those automatic machines aren’t capable of making this drink—for this one, you need to control the tamping in the portafilter.
The Best Espresso Machines for At-Home Baristas

Anyone who hasn’t been intimidated (or honestly, downright terrified) by an espresso machine is probably lying. To the uninitiated, it's all just bits and bobs — from the steam spouts and handles to the pressure gauges — and it more closely resembles a steampunk engine than something that simply brews coffee. As you get deeper into your espresso obsession, however, you’ll find that all those different parts are essential to pulling that perfect cup. And getting the best espresso machine matters.
Espresso-Infused Steak Toppers

Though steak may not be the most festive dish, Outback is giving this meaty entree a holiday upgrade with the debut of a new Espresso Butter Steak Topping. Just as the name suggests, the new Espresso Butter Steak Topping is a rich and complex compound butter made from bold espresso. The Espresso Butter will be featured on Outback menus nationwide as the Espresso Butter Porterhouse dish, which features a porterhouse steak and your choice of two freshly made sides. You can also add the Espresso Butter Steak Topping to any other steak for a small fee.
Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
The Espresso Martini Is a Total Monster

A day in the life of the drink that is as ubiquitous as it is reviled. The Espresso Martini has had a notable few years. After a drastic dip in popularity, during which its cocktail world credibility hovered near that of Four Loko, the ascendant Espresso Martini now shares menu real estate with house Old-Fashioneds and seasonal Negronis. The drink is considered a modern classic by many, but even though its one-two punch of vodka and espresso makes it popular with the party crowd, bartenders loathe its rise to ubiquity. “Guests love the Espresso Martini... me, not so much,” said bartender Cameron Wells of SoHo’s chic nightspot Leather & Candy. “Making drinks is what I love, but pulling a hot shot of coffee and adding it to a metal shaker 20 times a night just sucks. Beyond being hard to make, the Espresso Martini is just plain exhausting to be around, in public or private. I truly hate this drink.”
Peach Feine Espresso Martini

The coffee connoisseurs at La Colombe have come up with their own variation of the newly popular espresso martini that combines their cold brew concentrate with stone fruit and citrus flavors. The concentrate is very strong and when used for making cold brew it is diluted to use one part concentrate with eight parts water. For this recipe, you'll half the amount of water you would use if serving straight over ice for a stronger brew that will blend with the liquor. Making an espresso martini is super simple, making it an easy cocktail to sip on at home. Just shake all of the ingredients over ice and strain it into a glass. This recipe calls for swirling some orange vodka in the glass to add a subtle citrus note prior to straining in your coffee mixture.
Chocolate Espresso Mascarpone Cake

This chocolate espresso mascarpone cake is so rich, creamy, and delicious Easy, simple, creamy, and no-bake – this dessert is made in heaven! Try the recipe:. 5 ½ oz. shortbread biscuits (or cookies) 1 ½ oz. brown sugar. 70 grams (2 ½ oz.) melted butter. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. For...
Humboldt Distillery Espresso Martini

The classic espresso martini is coming back into style across the West and we've got the ultimate recipe to make the cocktail at home. This recipe from Humboldt Distillery combines its organic vodka with Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur—which already has a bit of added sweetness—and fresh espresso for a caffeinated cocktail that doubles down on the booze.
Espresso Millionaire Shortbread Bars

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Espresso millionaire shortbread bars take a crunchy, buttery base, top it with a rich espresso caramel filling, then cover it with dark and white chocolate topping. Sounds pretty great, huh? They look gorgeous on a cookie platter, too. Adapted...
Caramel Espresso Hot Cocoa.

This post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. Caramel Espresso Hot Cocoa, complete with snowman marshmallows. Because…’tis the season! Steamed coconut milk, sweet chocolate, shots of espresso, and real vanilla. This steaming hot mocha is creamy, rich, perfectly sweet, and best enjoyed with a large helping of whipped cream and a side of snowmen marshmallows. Perfect for sipping while trimming the tree…and all holiday season long.
Orange juice-espresso purveyors Kino Coffee close shop in Clarendon

After nearly two years of serving up a unique range of coffee — most famously the orange juice-espresso blend called bumble coffee — Kino Coffee (2607 Wilson Blvd) has closed its doors for good. Owners Anna Tsybko and Jason Blevins said in an Instagram post that the coffee shop and...
