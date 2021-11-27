Ravens face Browns in Sunday night AFC North showdown

Bengals HC Zac Taylor mentioned that improving in short-yardage and goal-line situations is an “emphasis for us” going forward. “That’s an emphasis for us for sure. I don’t think it’s been stellar. It hasn’t been poor. Our best rushing performances have come when we’ve had the lead in the second half and we’ve been able to ride the running game through to victory,” Taylor said via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official site. “We haven’t had the lead late like we’ve wanted to, so we’ve thrown the ball more. That’s what people tend to remember and that’s sometimes what you feel going into the bye week. We know we have the ability to be a good running team. We have a great back, a great whole stable of backs, our line has shown they can do a great job up front when we need them to. We need to get back to playing with the lead so we can lean on that running game a little more.”

