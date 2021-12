Norwegian roll-on/roll-off shipping line UECC has taken delivery of the world’s first dual-fuel LNG battery hybrid Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC). The new ship, to be named Auto Advance, is set to enter service later this year. Is the first in a series of three newbuild PCTCs – measuring 169 by 28 meters and with capacity for 3600 vehicles on 10 cargo decks – that are being delivered from China’s Jiangnan Shipyard. The remaining two are scheduled for delivery in 2022.

ECONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO