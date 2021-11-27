ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Four people arrested over Alabama police shooting protest

By associatedpress
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AM4H0_0d7nvBHx00

Four people were arrested Friday during a protest inside the Riverchase Galleria where a 21-year-old man was shot and killed by police during Thanksgiving shopping three years ago.

The mall in suburban Birmingham was the site of a 2018 police shooting where an officer fatally shot a Black man after mistaking him for the gunman in an earlier shooting at the mall.

Twenty-one-year old Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr. was killed in the Thanksgiving night shooting that brought weeks of protests in Hoover. Bradford had drawn a gun and began running after his friend was shot by another person.

News outlets reported that several protesters walked through the Black Friday crowds at the Galleria chanting, “Hoover murdered EJ. Don’t shop here.”

Hoover police Capt. Keith Czeskleba told al.com that four protesters were asked by Galleria security officers to leave the mall and were arrested for trespassing after they refused to do so.

The state’s attorney general cleared the officer in the shooting and did not present the case to a grand jury.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the officer mistakenly believed Bradford fired the earlier shots and the officer was still justified in shooting him because of the threat he posed. The announcement drew outrage from the slain man’s family, who said the officer jumped to conclusions when he saw a young black man with a gun.

Dale Brooks
3d ago

I'm not saying he shouldn't be held accountable but people do make mistakes and I'm sure he hates what happen but if people would act like decent human beings then the police wouldn't have to be there in the first place !!

GerMex8182
2d ago

Hey a black man running with a gun after a shooting,whom here wouldn't jump to a conclusion ?(this question is for non thinking, snowflake,Dems and liberals) the rest of us know how to put 2 and 2 together, thank you

Damilo Linnear
3d ago

Why are Democrats protesting something that happened 3 years ago? Even more ridiculous, why are Democrats protesting something that ended 156 years ago?

Alabama Now

Police question FedEx driver after hundreds of packages found in Alabama woods

The recent discovery of hundreds of packages in a wooded area north of Alabama’s most populous city have led authorities to question a FedEx driver, a sheriff said Monday. As many as 400 packages of varying sizes were found in a ravine last week about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Birmingham, authorities said. The discovery was made on private property near the small town of Hayden in Blount County, Sheriff Mark Moon said.
Alabama Now

Two men indicted in connection with incident where fireworks were fired at Alabama police officers

A Fourth of July incident where fireworks were fired at Alexander City police officers and recorded on video saw more indictments this week. Alquavious Shunrecius Howell, 20, of Kellyton was arrested Monday following grand jury indictments on two counts of shooting into an occupied building, two counts of throwing a deadly weapon, inciting a riot, riot, failure to disperse, reckless endangerment, menacing and criminal mischief.
City
Hoover, AL
Hoover, AL
Birmingham, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman killed when thrown off during ATV accident

An Alabama woman was killed when she was thrown off her all-terrain vehicle during an accident Sunday. Anneliese M. Franks, 37, of Calera “was fatally injured when the 700 Yamaha Grizzly all-terrain vehicle (ATV) she was operating left the roadway, causing her to be thrown off,” according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency press release.
Alabama Now

Alabama prisons to resume visitation after 20 months

Alabama prison inmates will soon be allowed personal visitors for the first time in 20 months, but there will be a number of restrictions. The Alabama Department of Corrections said in a news release that visitation will resume Dec. 4. Visitation had been suspended since March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Alabama Now

Alabama community mourns death of lineman killed in powerline incident

Covington County resident Chad Morris died Nov. 14 while working as a lineman for Southern Pine Electric Co-op near the Herbert community in Conecuh County. “Southern Pine Electric Co-op lost one of its linemen. Chad Morris, who was a serviceman in the Evergreen district, was loved by all who knew him. Please continue to be in prayer for Chad’s family and for the Southern Pine family during this difficult time.” Southern Pine Electric Co-op officials said in a statement about the incident.
Alabama Now

Alabama mom charged with killing her 2-year-old daughter who died of multiple blunt force injuries

An east Alabama woman and man have been arrested on murder charges in the death of the woman’s 2-year-old daughter, who was found dead from multiple injuries last week. Chastity Umeko Baker and Jamario Emanuel Mitchell, both 28 and from Opelika, were charged Monday in the death of the child, whose name has not been released, according to statements from Opelika police and the Lee County coroner.
