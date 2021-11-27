ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ja Morant suffers left knee injury

By Rory Maher
 3 days ago
Ja Morant is one of the most exciting players in the league and has had an outstanding start to the season. Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant suffered a left knee injury Friday night against Atlanta and will not return to the game, per Rob Fischer of Bally Sports (Twitter link, with a video link underneath).

Morant immediately started limping after an awkward step and was flexing his knee on the sidelines before being taken to the locker room. John Collins appeared to make very minor contact to his right leg, but it’s not clear if that had anything to do with the injury.

Morant was able to return to the Grizzlies' bench and was walking on his own, without crutches, according to Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian (via Twitter). Hopefully that’s a good sign that it’s not major, but testing will determine the specific nature of the injury.

Hopefully it’s not serious, as Morant is one of the most exciting players in the league and has had an outstanding start to the season. Through 18 games (33.9 MPG), he’s averaged 25.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.1 APG and 1.7 SPG.

