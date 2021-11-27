ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Cale Makar sets franchise mark but Colorado Avalanche can't overcome poor start in Dallas

By Kate Shefte kate.shefte@gazette.com
Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter six high-scoring wins, the letdown came for the Avalanche. Joe Pavelski scored twice in 19 seconds to boost the Dallas Stars 1:31 into the game and visiting Colorado never recovered in a 3-1 loss Friday night. Cale Makar’s third-period shot with Darcy Kuemper (19 saves) pulled for the...

hookem.com

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Avalanche (7-5-1) visit the Seattle Kraken (4-11-1) Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Avalanche vs. Kraken odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Avalanche ride a three-game win streak into...
NHL
The Spokesman-Review

Cale Makar, Andre Burakovsky score 2 goals each, Avs beat Kraken 7-3

SEATTLE – Cale Makar had two goals and an assist, Andre Burakovsky scored two power-play goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 7-3 Friday. Darcy Kuemper had 25 saves and the Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri extended his points streak to eight games with two assists. Colorado won its fourth straight game, has outscored its opponents 24-7 during that streak and is 6-1-1 in its last eight.
NHL
thednvr.com

Avalanche Review Game 14: Cale Makar says “Blow you out”

The Avs unload their third blowout in four games as goals are getting poured in from everywhere. Cale Makar leads the way as he sets himself on pace for more than 20 goals this season. Nathan, also known as Rudo, hosts the DNVR Avalanche Podcast and the Avalanche Review on...
NHL
Fort Morgan Times

Avalanche’s Cale Makar earns second straight NHL third star of the week

A new week, a new accolade for Cale Makar. The Avalanche defenseman on Monday was named the NHL third star of the week for the second consecutive time after tallying seven points (four goals and three assists) in four games between Nov. 22-28. For Makar, 23, this is his fourth...
NHL
milehighhockey.com

Colorado Avalanche Gameday: Home for the holidays

The Avs return home this Thanksgiving Week feeling thankful for the run they’re on. They look to continue this trend against the COVID-recovering Ottawa Senators tonight at home. Ottawa is the first team this year to have games postponed due to COVID-19 breaking out in the side. At one point,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
thednvr.com

Avalanche Game 17 Grades: Cale Makar is Lone Star

Jack Johnson – D Pretty average Jack Jonnson night, honestly. The Avs were sloppy all night, he got beat out from behind the net for the first goal, and that bumped him down grade-wise. Erik Johnson – D- The sharp decline is here. Erik Johnson has become problematic for this team when he plays like he did tonight. The play…
NHL
FanSided

Will the Dallas Stars be buried by the incoming avalanche?

The Colorado Avalanche will be in town tonight to take on the Dallas Stars. This will be the first matchup against them this year during the regular season for the Stars. The Stars cannot afford to get buried deep in the division by losing another pivotal matchup. Here is how the Stars can avoid the incoming avalanche.
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
NHL
