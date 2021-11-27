ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Domantas Sabonis goes for 23 and 18 as Pacers prevail

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ue4Gt_0d7noxy000

Domantas Sabonis scored nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed 18 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers defeated the visiting Toronto Raptors 114-97 on Friday night.

Two other Pacers had double-doubles. Myles Turner had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Malcolm Brogdon had 11 points and 12 assists.

Caris LeVert added 19 points for the Pacers. Kelan Martin had 15 points, Chris Duarte scored 12 and Torrey Craig had 11.

The Pacers won for the first time in three games against Toronto this season.

Fred VanVleet scored 26 points for the Raptors, who finished a six-game road trip at 2-4. Pascal Siakam added 17 points and 12 rebounds, Scottie Barnes also scored 17 points and Gary Trent Jr. had 13 points.

After leading by nine points at halftime, Indiana took an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter. Toronto scored the first five points of the fourth, but Indiana responded with a 10-0 run finished by a layup and free throw by Sabonis with 7:24 to play.

Sabonis hit a 3-pointer with 6:45 remaining to stretch the lead to 17. Toronto answered with six straight points, but Brogdon made a 3-pointer with 4:18 to play and Indiana led by 14 points.

Toronto led 35-31 after one quarter. Indiana took a four-point lead on Chris Duarte’s layup and free throw with 7:16 remaining in the second quarter. Siakam’s jumper gave Toronto a two-point lead with 5:33 left, but Indiana went on a 15-2 surge, capped by Martin’s 3-pointer with 1:20 left. Indiana led 66-57 at halftime.

Barnes went to the locker room late in the second quarter after aggravating a thumb injury, but the rookie returned for the third quarter.

LeVert’s layup put Indiana ahead by 12 with 9:04 to play in the third quarter. Toronto pulled to within six points, but Indiana led by 13 when Brogdon made two free throws with 4:07 left in the third. The Pacers led 92-81 after the third quarter.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
NBA
ESPN

Sabonis, Brogdon pour it on in Pacers' 109-77 win over Bulls

CHICAGO -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 16 more, and the Indiana Pacers routed the Chicago Bulls 109-77 on Monday night. Myles Turner also scored 12 points and hauled in 10 rebounds in Indiana's second straight win. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 18 points, while...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelan Martin
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Torrey Craig
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Gary Trent Jr.
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Fred Vanvleet
WLUC

Pistons rally to defeat Pacers

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Jeremi Grant scored 19 points and Cory Joseph added 18 as the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 97-89. Cade Cunningham added 16 points for Detroit, and Saddiq Bey scored 15. Malcolm Brogdan had 19 points for Indiana. Caris LeVert scored 18, and Domantas Sabonis finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Both teams shot below 43% from the floor and under 30% on 3-pointers.
NBA
Yardbarker

Hornets Hang On to Defeat Pacers

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Hornets won their fifth straight on Friday night by defeating the Indiana Pacers 121-118. After not getting to the free-throw line until the six-minute mark of the third quarter on Wednesday night, the Hornets made it a point to attack the basket and draw fouls. Charlotte went 8/12 from the line in the opening quarter including seven makes in the final three minutes. At the other end of the floor, the Pacers opted to fall in love with the deep ball. The only problem? Shots weren't falling, missing nine of ten from three-point range. Charlotte's zone defense really made it difficult for the Pacers to get the ball in the middle and big man Mason Plumlee held Myles Turner to just two points. The Hornets carried a 27-22 lead into the 2nd quarter.
NBA
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Pacers rookie strong in debut

Isaiah Jackson, an Indiana Pacers rookie, hadn't played since hyperextending his left knee in his second NBA regular-season game Oct. 27. His return – albeit with the G League's Mad Ants – was a strong one. The 19-year-old, 6-foot-10 center/forward out of Kentucky made 11 of 13 shots for 24...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Indiana Pacers
AllPacers

Pacers Crush The Bulls In Chicago

The Indiana Pacers picked up a massive win in Chicago, Illinois, over the Bulls on Monday night. Their 109-77 win improved their record to 8-11 in their first 19 games. As for the Bulls they had been tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference prior to the game, but have fallen to 12-6, which still has them as the second seed.
NBA
WTHR

Sabonis powers balanced Pacers past short-handed Raptors

INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors Friday, 114-97. Caris LeVert scored 19 points for the Pacers, who had seven double-digit scorers. Myles Turner had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Kelan Martin scored 15 points and Chris Duarte...
NBA
AllPacers

Pacers And Bucks Starting Lineups

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Indianapolis on Sunday evening, and for the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups. The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. The full lineup...
NBA
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

5 reasons why Domantas Sabonis' historic game couldn't lift Pacers past Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS – After scoring a season low in Sunday’s home loss to the defending champion Bucks, Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis returned to his usual all-star form with a historic performance at Target Center on Monday, but it still wasn’t enough as Minnesota took down short-handed Indiana 100-98. The Pacers were without Myles Turner, the league leader in blocks, due to a non-COVID-19 illness. It was the first game Turner missed this season. Domantas Sabonis makes history ...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
nbcsportsedge.com

Jonas Valanciunas goes nuclear, Sabonis makes history in narrow loss

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. These past few Mondays have been far too injury-riddled for my (or...
NBA
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Headlined By Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is one that was heavily analyzed at the time of the deal and continues to be now. Five games into the regular season and the jury is still out on the deal. Los Angeles surrendered a lot of depth...
NBA
The Spun

Report: A Potential Suitor Has Emerged For John Wall

Houston Rockets point guard John Wall has yet to play this season and doesn’t have any plans to either. With a trade serving as the most likely next step, there’s at least one potential suitor for him. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat would “consider”...
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

234K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy