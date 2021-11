First published in the Nov. 11 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Each month La Cañada High School 7/8 students are chosen to be honored as students of the month. These are students that go above and beyond teacher expectations. They stand out for their willingness to be engaged and reach out to other students. Students were given pizza and treats as part of their reward.

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO