WWE 205 Live results: Solo Sikoa vs. Andre Chase

-A video recap aired of last week's main event between Roman Reigns and Xavier Woods. -The Usos stood in the ring and proudly introduced Reigns. The ring had a throne and crown on a pedestal. Paul Heyman and Reigns walked out to the ring. Heyman began gushing about how this was a week in the making and nobody deserves to be honored as King of WWE more than him, especially Brock Lesnar. Eventually Reigns held out his hand for the mic as Heyman was in mid-sentence, gushing on and on. Heyman stopped and handed the mic to Reigns. Reigns looked upset and asked, "Who's idea was this?" Heyman tried to read Reigns before assessing how he should answer. The Usos pointed at Heyman. Reigns said, "This must be a joke, right? You don't really think I care about this stuff, do you? You don't think I really need this stuff to be acknowledged, do you?" He asked Hartford to acknowledge him. He got some cheers and boos.

