The promo battle between CM Punk and MJF has left the wrestling world talking. As of this writing, the video on AEW’s YouTube channel has more than 765 thousand views. There were many quotes to highlight, but the mention of a certain women’s champion caught a lot of attention. Punk mentioned the idea that Britt Baker has surpassed MJF as a “pillar” of AEW as an insult of sorts to his growth and potential. However, the real conversation should be why Baker wasn’t considered a pillar at the onset of the conversation.

