Big second period breaks Gamblers' losing streak on 104.1 WRLU

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Gamblers scored three times in the second period to break their 0-for-November streak, beating Team USA 5-2 at the Resch Center Friday night. The Gamblers were...

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

CBS San Francisco

Chaos, Panic After Shots Rang Out At High School Championship Football Game

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools. But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos. “We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.” Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
CAMPBELL, CA
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
ClutchPoints

Blake Griffin breaks silence on getting yanked from Nets rotation

The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Wrlu#The Green Bay Gamblers#Team Usa 5 2#The Gamblers And Team Usa
FanSided

Lions second first-round pick boosted by Rams’ losing streak

The Detroit Lions have a second first-round pick in April, and it’s gotten better during the Rams’ losing streak. When they traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams last offseason, the Detroit Lions got a 2022 first-round pick as a sweetener for taking on Jared Goff and his contract. With the Rams as all-in as they are, that pick is lined up to sit very late in the first round.
NFL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Arizona volleyball breaks three-game losing streak with a victory over Colorado

Set 1 (25-17) Sophomore outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz was heating up in the first set with five kills and had two service aces. Two of those five came early in the set to extend the Wildcats lead 11-9. Junior libero Kamaile Hiapo was a huge factor as well with not only her defense but putting up two service aces to extend the lead at the midpoint of the set 16-11. From there, the Cats were on a roll to take the first set 25-17.
ARIZONA STATE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Kraken take on the Avalanche on 5-game losing streak

Colorado Avalanche (7-5-1, sixth in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-11-1, seventh in the Pacific) LINE: Kraken +138, Avalanche -165; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup with Colorado as losers of five straight games. The Kraken are 2-8-0 in conference matchups. Seattle averages 11.2 penalty minutes per...
NHL
NHL

Analytics with Alison: Controlling Second Periods

The Seattle Kraken continue to sharpen the details of their game, but some things have been working well for them-and that is winning second periods. The middle 20 minutes of any hockey game present unique challenges. With goaltenders changing ends of the ice to defend every period, in period No. 2, whether you're a defender or an attacker, you must skate farther to get to your zone of responsibility (and you spend more time and energy to get off the ice, allowing for a shift change that brings on reinforcements in your stead).
NHL
WBOY

Longhorns in the midst of rare losing streak

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Extended losing streaks are few and far between for the Texas Longhorns football program. In the entire history of the Longhorns, which started in 1893, there have only been four losing streaks that lasted five games or longer. One of those four is currently in progress. Steve...
MORGANTOWN, WV
kingstonthisweek.com

Islanders' losing streak hits four games

The Gananoque Islanders saw their winless streak hit four games as they dropped games against the Eastern Ontario Super Hockey League West Division’s top two teams this past weekend. The visiting Isles were trounced 10-3 by the West’s No. 2 West Carleton Rivermen on Saturday night, one night after absorbing...
NHL
eagleeyeauburn.com

Scott-Grayson Leads Charge as Tigers Break 20-Game Losing Streak

AUBURN, ALABAMA (EETV) When coach Johnnie Harris and the rest of the Tigers returned to Auburn Arena on Tuesday night, the squad sought to snap its season-opening 2-game losing streak with a victory over the Hornets of Alabama State; not only were the orange and blue able to do so, the Tigers ended their drought in convincing fashion, defeating their in-state foes 74-45. From the opening tip of the contest, Auburn asserted that it had come to play and junior guard Honesty Scott-Grayson made her presence known immediately. The Brick, New Jersey native wasted no time in getting to work, posting nine of her team’s 19 points and a pair of rebounds in the first quarter alone.
ALABAMA STATE
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn looks to avoid 20-game losing streak

Following a 13-point road loss to Old Dominion, Auburn women's basketball returns to Auburn Arena on Tuesday to host Alabama State. The Tigers are looking to get the first win of the Johnnie Harris era and eliminate a 19-game losing streak, which dates back to last season. Alabama State missed...
ALABAMA STATE
Omaha.com

Nebraska women break five-game losing streak against Creighton in 50-foul slugfest

LINCOLN — Nebraska women’s coach Amy Williams wore a sharp red suit during her team’s two-hour, 50-foul slugfest with Creighton on Wednesday night. After NU’s 67-62 win over the Bluejays, Williams showed up for her postgame press conference in coaches’ practice gear. A celebratory water bath from players was Williams’ reward after breaking a five-game losing streak to a rival. It’s Williams’ first win over CU as Husker coach, and it didn’t come easy.
NEBRASKA STATE
doorcountydailynews.com

Gamblers suffer rough homecoming on 104.1 WRLU

The Green Bay Gamblers found themselves down 3-0 after one period and never recovered in its 7-2 loss to the Youngstown Phantoms Saturday night at the Resch Center. Will Staring was able to get the Gamblers on the board less than five minutes into the second period, but the Phantoms responded with two more goals. The Phantoms would lead 7-1 before the Gamblers would score again when Cameron Lund took a pass from Jackson Hallum for his fifth goal of the season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Long Losing Streaks Invite Questions

Matt Nagy on Wednesday brought up his team being calloused again. At least it's a better metaphor than saying they've become a punching bag following three straight years with four consecutive defeats or more. "We had a bye week last year, too," Nagy said. "We lost six games in a...
NFL
Temple News

Owls’ losing streak continues with loss to Golden Hurricane

With seven minutes and 35 seconds left in the first quarter, Owls’ freshman quarterback Justin Lynch saw redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Jose Barbon open down the right sideline. Barbon was in the endzone with a step or two on the defensive backs, but Lynch’s throw was short, falling into the arms of Golden Hurricane’s graduate student safety TieNeal Martin for an interception.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sent-trib.com

BGSU completes home weekend sweep over LSS with big second period

Bowling Green State University hockey defeated Lake Superior State, 6-2, on Saturday at the Slater Family Ice Arena for the weekend sweep. The Falcons are now 7-3-2 on the season with a 5-3 conference record. The first period started where the third period of last night’s game ended. Senior Taylor...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

