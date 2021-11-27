Big second period breaks Gamblers' losing streak on 104.1 WRLU

AUBURN, ALABAMA (EETV) When coach Johnnie Harris and the rest of the Tigers returned to Auburn Arena on Tuesday night, the squad sought to snap its season-opening 2-game losing streak with a victory over the Hornets of Alabama State; not only were the orange and blue able to do so, the Tigers ended their drought in convincing fashion, defeating their in-state foes 74-45. From the opening tip of the contest, Auburn asserted that it had come to play and junior guard Honesty Scott-Grayson made her presence known immediately. The Brick, New Jersey native wasted no time in getting to work, posting nine of her team’s 19 points and a pair of rebounds in the first quarter alone.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO