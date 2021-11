The holidays can be a wonderful time for families. It is a chance to create traditions and make joyful memories together. Adding in acts of kindness, volunteering and sharing peace, love and joy with others can help turn the focus off of getting gifts and help spread the true spirit of Christmas to your community. Many acts of kindness cost virtually nothing, however, these small gestures can be priceless and make a world of difference to someone. You might be surprised at how wonderful something as simple as smiling at others can make you feel as well. This Christmas put a little love in your heart and pay it forward!

