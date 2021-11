The first season under Steve Sarkisian has gotten out of hand, and very well could be one of the most disappointing teams in memory. After moving on from Tom Herman for going 7-3 last season, and returning a ton of his players, there was a thought that Sarkisian and his staff would hit the ground running and make some noise right away. They have made noise alright, but rather than a sweet symphony, it is an elementary school band playing Hot Cross Buns for the first time.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO