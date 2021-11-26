Scenes From 2021 Affordable Arts Holiday Show

They’re coming … your mother-in-law, your cousin with her latest MLM pitch, your brother and sisters with their “friendly” political debates. Before the holiday havoc arrives, relax with the girls and enjoy drinks (non-alcoholic too), skin care, amazing art, jewelry, soaps, candles, live music and more. Shop at the bustling market full of holiday gifts and self-care goods with vendors including JBud Ranch soaps, Knots by Gisel Macrame, BadBatch Sister home decor, Aeree Naturals skin care, She Knows clothing and art, You Are Uniquely Magic and others. Then, unwind with an entire lineup of solid entertainment: an intimate concert with the Dustbowl Collective, Ogden Comedy Club to get your endorphins going and your gut-laughs on, and Kairos poll fitness dancers. Don’t even think twice. It’s free, and you deserve it!

OGDEN, UT ・ 14 DAYS AGO