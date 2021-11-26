New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins [Game #17]

Coming off a dominating 2-0 win against the Winnipeg Jets, things seemed to be heading in the right direction for the New York Islanders. It continued to look that way as they took a 2-1 lead into the third period against the Minnesota Wild. However, the team completely unraveled and lost that game at a score of 5-2. Since that loss, they’ve dropped three straight against the New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. After such poor results, the question has to be asked in regards to what is going wrong for the Islanders?
