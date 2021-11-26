ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins [Game #17]

By Dominik
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Islanders carry a seven-game losing streak into their fourth game at their new arena at Belmont Park, where the 9-6-4 Pittsburgh Penguins make their first visit. The...

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs New York Islanders

ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Isles, #NYIvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook. FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 3 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, NYI 1 - (Recap) 10/16/2019. NEXT MEETING: April 19, 2022. PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (6-0-2 .940 / 1.88 0SO)...
NHL
Poor Results for the New York Islanders

Coming off a dominating 2-0 win against the Winnipeg Jets, things seemed to be heading in the right direction for the New York Islanders. It continued to look that way as they took a 2-1 lead into the third period against the Minnesota Wild. However, the team completely unraveled and lost that game at a score of 5-2. Since that loss, they’ve dropped three straight against the New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. After such poor results, the question has to be asked in regards to what is going wrong for the Islanders?
NHL
New York Islanders vs. Calgary Flames: New arena, lots of new players [Game #14]

When the New York Islanders announce their opening lineup for the first-ever game at UBS Arena tonight, all the pomp and circumstance will have a weird, pandemic-softened feel: The three previously announced players in COVID-19 protocol are not alone. In addition to captain Anders Lee, longest-serving Islander Josh Bailey, and Ross Johnston, today we learned Adam Pelech, Anthony Beauvillier and Andy Greene are also on the list.
NHL
Game Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs-New York Islanders 11/21

The struggling Islanders take on a red-hot Maple Leafs team to wrap up Week 6. Saturday was a special day for the New York Islanders: they were finally able to celebrate their first-ever game at UBS Arena. It was historic and the Islanders finally have a place they can call home, but the game itself wasn’t pretty.
NHL
Mathew Barzal on Islanders' new UBS Arena: 'It absolutely blew me away'

An early group worked with the goalies for about 20 minutes before the Islanders began Thursday’s practice. That’s the typical routine. What wasn’t usual, though, was having the rest of the players line the team’s bench to watch, or having injured defenseman Ryan Pulock, on crutches, remain there to watch the full session.
NHL
Game #19: New York Rangers vs New York Islanders Open Thread

After a wild win against the Buffalo Sabres Sunday night, the Rangers are in Long Island to take on their other in-state rivals tonight. Matt Martin, Ross Johnston, and the rest of the New York Islanders will welcome Gerard Gallant’s squad into UBS Arena for the first time in this storied rivalry. The Islanders opened the season with an obnoxiously long 13 game road trip that saw the team go a mediocre 5-6-2, but Barry Trotz’s squad has lost their first two games in their new barn since returning home. Overall, the Islanders have lost six consecutive games and been outscored 27-6 during that streak.
NHL
Islanders Gameday News: We’re really doing this, huh?

I guess we’re doing this? This is the most reasonable solution, in your eyes? Thanks, NHL. The New York Islanders tonight are supposed to host the New York Rangers in their new home for the first time. The problem is that it would actually be the Bridgeport Islanders hosting the Rangers, as more than a third of the Isles’ normal lineup is in COVID-19 protocol, and two others are out longish-term with an injury. The injury part is something that all teams must deal with, and that should not be part of the league’s calculus.
NHL
Islanders News: What are you gonna do...

First, let me say happy (U.S.) Thanksgiving. I hope you get to enjoy some time with friends and/or family without violence. In hockey terms, no matter what this season brings, I’m thankful for Robin Salo finally getting a chance and UBS Arena arriving as advertised. There are no NHL games...
NHL
Penguins 1, Islanders 0: Losing streak hits eight

There are mitigating circumstances — so, so many circumstances — but after a frustrating 1-0 loss at home to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the New York Islanders have now lost a tenth of their regular season schedule in the last 20 days. For the Islanders, it was their eighth regulation loss...
NHL
Islanders News: Shocking position at Thanksgiving weekend

Well, I don’t think anyone could have guessed that this would happen: an eight-game losing streak only seventeen games into the season. This is certainly not where I thought the New York Islanders would be at this point of the season. Yet here they stand, coming off a 1-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, getting shut out by Tristan Jarry. Tristan. Jarry. The guy whose spirit they broke only six months ago. He stopped by to return the favor.
NHL
Two New York Islanders games postponed due to COVID issues

The NHL announced Saturday that the New York Islanders have had their schedule postponed through at least the end of November because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the club. The Islanders have dealt with an increasingly depleted lineup for several games, and forward Casey Cizikas entered COVID protocols Saturday. That meant New York could potentially be without eight regular skaters moving forward, so the league decided to shut the team down and try to contain the spread.
NHL
NHL Postpones New York Islanders Games Through November 30

The NHL continues to navigate through challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams continue to turnstile their players through protocols, putting teams in precarious spots as they try to ice an NHL-caliber roster while also avoiding the spread of the virus. The Ottawa Senators were the first team to postpone...
NHL
NHL Finally Postpones Islanders Games in COVID Outbreak

On the seventh day, Bettman postponed. The New York Islanders spent their first homestand at UBS Arena with six players out in Covid protocol and went 0-4 to continue an eight-game slide where everything (Covid, addditional injuries, a terrible power play, a shooting drought) went absolutely wrong. Now with the...
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL

