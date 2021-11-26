New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins [Game #17]

I guess we’re doing this? This is the most reasonable solution, in your eyes? Thanks, NHL. The New York Islanders tonight are supposed to host the New York Rangers in their new home for the first time. The problem is that it would actually be the Bridgeport Islanders hosting the Rangers, as more than a third of the Isles’ normal lineup is in COVID-19 protocol, and two others are out longish-term with an injury. The injury part is something that all teams must deal with, and that should not be part of the league’s calculus.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO