MECHANICSVILLE, VIRGINIA — Sarah Berty became NIACC’s first-ever women’s cross country national champion on Saturday as she won the NJCAA Division II title on Saturday in Mechanicsville Virginia. Bertry finished the five-kilometer race in 18:21, leading the race most of the way. Berty was second in last year’s national championships in Fort Dodge. The NIACC women finished 16th in the team standings. On the men’s side, NIACC’s Melvin Kipkemboi placed third after being the 2020 national champion. He finished the eight-kilometer race in a time of 25:04, 12 seconds behind the winner. NIACC placed tenth in the team standings.

MECHANICSVILLE, VA ・ 15 DAYS AGO