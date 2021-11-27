ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday Night Fever - North/South Half Championships

By Matt St. Jean
wtva.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaledonia started strong against Senatobia, but the Warriors scored a late...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

CBS San Francisco

Chaos, Panic After Shots Rang Out At High School Championship Football Game

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools. But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos. “We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.” Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
CAMPBELL, CA
WANE 15

11/26 Highlight Zone – State Championship Night

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Adams Central saw it’s season end just short of a 1A state title as the Jets fell to Indianapolis Lutheran 34-28 to headline the Highlight Zone on Friday, November 26. Meanwhile, Columbia City, Northrop, and Jay County won in girls hoops while the Antwerp boys basketball team rolled in its season opener.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
prentissheadlight.com

Jags playing for South State Championship tonight

Jefferson Davis County is headed to the South State Championship after beating undefeated 12-0 Enterprise-Clarke 34-7 last Friday in Prentiss. JDC will face the Raleigh High School Lions tonight at 7 p.m. in Raleigh for the 3A South State Championship. Tickets are on sale on the gofan app. They will also be sold at the gate.
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Sub State postseason games and scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As we move closer and closer to the Kansas state championships, take a look at the postseason scores around the state, and be sure to check out our highlights at 10! GAMES COVERED and SCORES: Lawrence – 28vs. Derby – 62 Sedgwick – 21vs Inman – 26 Maize – 22vs Kapaun […]
KANSAS STATE
WJHG-TV

Mosley heads south to Volleyball State Championship

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The trip is on for the Mosley volleyball squad. Coach Michelle Mask and her team heading down to Fort Myers Monday morning, in advance of the program’s first ever state championship match, which comes Wednesday against Merritt Island. The Dolphins loading up the bus just before nine this morning and what a nice sendoff that turned into. Students, teachers, administrators, family and friends showing up to say goodbye. The band played, the cheerleaders did their thing, as the team hopped on the bus for the long trip to southwest Florida. Several hours into that trip, as the team bus made it through the Tampa area, I spoke, via Zoom with coach Mask about this historic trip and this historic season for Mosley volleyball. At that point of the ride, she said, most of the girls were asleep, but she was wide awake and still feeling the vibe of that sendoff!
FORT MYERS, FL
panthernow.com

FIU Football Falls to North Texas on Senior Night

The FIU Panthers extended their season losing streak to ten games as they were trounced by the North Texas Mean Green by a score of 49-7 in FIU’s home finale. For the Panthers, it has been a busy week in their football program as head coach Butch Davis announced earlier this week he would not be returing following the conclusion of the season, adding his frustrations on the administration saying they are “sabotaging the program.”
TEXAS STATE
Rock Hill Herald

South Pointe rallies in second half to reach Upper State championship game

The lights were shining through a slight fog above J.W. Babb Stadium in Greenwood on Friday night, but coach DeVonte Holloman’s smile could have provided all the illumination anyone needed. Holloman’s South Pointe Stallions answered a 14-3 halftime deficit, then scored the game’s final two touchdowns on the way to...
GREENWOOD, SC
NewsBreak
Sports
92.7 WOBM

Stone Cold Stunner: Kingsway’s Last-Second Score Sinks Toms River North in South Jersey Group 5 championship game

TOMS RIVER -- What's a championship game without a little drama, especially when it comes in the fourth quarter with time winding down in a one-possession game. Toms River North looked like it had forced overtime thanks to a touchdown catch by sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Pruitt and a 2-point conversion run by sophomore quarterback Micah Ford with 57 seconds left in regulation, but Kingsway had other ideas.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
kicks96news.com

Rockets advance to North State Championship

The Neshoba Central Rockets will play for the 5A North State Championship Friday night. The team advanced to the game with 23-20 win over Lafayette this past Friday. This will be the second time in three seasons the Rockets will face 5A power West Point for an opportunity to go to the state championship.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

North men and women top South

SPRINGVILLE- Kyndall Robets nailed three goals, and Anne Crotwell added a pair, as the North Pontotoc Lady Vikings cruised to a lopsided win over county rival South Pontotoc in soccer action on Nov. 16. Roberts is only a seventh-grader, but she has a prescient command of the pitch. Roberts’ first...
PONTOTOC, MS
wtva.com

Ole Miss downs Mississippi State to move to 10 wins and claim 2021 Golden Egg

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Though it was close at the very end, the Ole Miss Rebels are now 10-2 after an Egg Bowl win over their in-state rivals. While the game opened up in the first half as a battle of two kickers, Ole Miss scored the only touchdowns of the half. Mississippi State would not score a touchdown until the fourth quarter...for Bulldog fans, it wasn't too late to stop believing, but in the end, Ole Miss won the game 31-21.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
sunnews.org

FNL Championship Friday

Friday Night Lights Youth Flag Football completed its record setting Fall Season last week with “Championship Friday” at McAuliffe Middle School! The best 8 teams in each of the 4 divisions competed for the ultimate 1st place trophy. It was a great atmosphere on Friday night as the kids were competing at a very high level while having a ton of fun. In the end, only 4 teams were able to say that they were the best team in their division!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Gainesville Sun

Gainesville's Final Four: Previewing Friday night's region football championships

Everyone familiar with high school football knows that playing the day after Thanksgiving is a privilege. In the Gainesville area, four squads will suit up the day after the holiday hungry for a win that will send them to the final four in their respective classification. With a trip to the state semifinals on the line, here's a look at each of tonight's playoff matchups:
GAINESVILLE, FL

