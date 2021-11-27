Friday Night Fever - North/South Half Championships

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The trip is on for the Mosley volleyball squad. Coach Michelle Mask and her team heading down to Fort Myers Monday morning, in advance of the program’s first ever state championship match, which comes Wednesday against Merritt Island. The Dolphins loading up the bus just before nine this morning and what a nice sendoff that turned into. Students, teachers, administrators, family and friends showing up to say goodbye. The band played, the cheerleaders did their thing, as the team hopped on the bus for the long trip to southwest Florida. Several hours into that trip, as the team bus made it through the Tampa area, I spoke, via Zoom with coach Mask about this historic trip and this historic season for Mosley volleyball. At that point of the ride, she said, most of the girls were asleep, but she was wide awake and still feeling the vibe of that sendoff!

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO