Prep Football: Fairmont Senior tops Poca, will face Independence in Class AA title game

Independence coach John h. Lilly patrols the sideline during the team's 34-20 semifinal win over Bluefield Friday Nov. 26. (Heather Belcher/Lootpress)

From Wire Reports

Class AA: Fairmont Senior 41, Poca 7

Dom Stingo threw a pair of touchdown passes to Kayson Nealy and ran for another score to lift Fairmont Senior past No. 5 seed Poca in the Class AA semifinals at O.O. White Stadium in Poca.

The 16th-seeded Polar Bears (8-4) advance to the Class AA championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Wheeling Island Stadium, where they will take on No. 2 seed Independence (11-0), which seeks its first state title.

Stingo found Nealy with scoring strikes of 35 and 25 yards and Germain Lewis had a pair of first-quarter touchdown runs for Fairmont, which led 21-7 at the break. Lewis ended with 154 yards on 12 carries and Stingo hit on 9 of 16 passes for 159 yards.

For the Dots (9-3), who managed 208 total yards, Brandon Moore scored on an 8-yard run in the second quarter, which was set up by a 57-yard pass from Jordan Wolfe to Toby Payne. Wolfe injured his elbow on the play and left the game for a short while, but was limited in his throwing afterward.