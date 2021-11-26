ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Ornamental Grasses for Attracting Birds to the Garden

Cover picture for the articleSome of the best ornamental grasses for attracting birds to your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Ornamental grasses provide beautiful texture, movement, and color to the landscape. They make...

rofiqnas

Red Ornamental Plant Ideas: Create an Eccentric Home Garden

Currently, ornamental plants have become the most important part of decorating the side of the room in your home. Green ornamental plants are very common around you, have you ever thought that the red color in ornamental plants is very unique and looks enchanting for ornamental plant lovers. Red ornamental plants have special characteristics in their leaves, this time we will discuss the Red Ornamental Plant Ideas: Create an Eccentric Home Garden. Let's discuss!
goodhousekeeping.com

14 Best Christmas Ornament Storage Containers to Keep Your Collection in Good Shape

Decorating the Christmas tree never fails to get you into the holiday spirit. Regardless of the Christmas tree theme you choose, it's always fun to settle on the right mix of ornaments to complement the rest of your holiday decor. But once the holiday celebration is over, finding an easy way to store your Christmas tree ornaments might make you feel a bit stressed out. That doesn't have to be the case though. Many online retailers, including Walmart, Home Depot and Amazon, offer a wide range of Christmas ornament storage boxes and containers to keep your collection as organized as possible. Some storage containers are outfitted with dividers to help prevent your ornaments from breaking, and others are transparent, making it easy to find the ornaments you need without a hassle. So ditch the worn-out boxes you've long been using to store your favorite ornaments, and take a look below at some of the best ornament storage options to consider this year.
Bryan College Station Eagle

SKIP RICHTER: Ornamental grasses add graceful texture to landscapes

Landscaping is art. Our canvas is the property and our paints the many plants that we spread across the canvas. Beautiful landscapes feature various textures as broad foliage contrasts with fine-textured foliage to add interest to the picture we are creating. Ornamental grasses provide fine, linear textures and graceful movement...
lexingtonleader.com

In The Garden

Ms. Peggy Brown has warned of the possibility of a harsh winter because the squirrels in her yard are feverishly gathering acorns. In my recent article about El Nino, the National Oceanographic ...
Minot Daily News

Gift ideas for bird watchers, gardeners

Give a gift that provides beauty, entertainment, and health benefits throughout the year. With the recent increase in people gardening and bird watching, what could be more perfect than a gift that supports both interests?. Birds visiting feeders, munching on the coneflower seeds in the garden and perching in the...
Food52

The Best Ways to Store Your Christmas Ornaments

Christmas ornament storage isn't something you think about more than twice a year: once when you take them out to decorate the tree, and again when you put them away until the next year. But ornaments that often come with a healthy dose of sentimentality deserve a bit more thought.
Telegraph

How to make the best of a clay soil garden in the UK

Winter rains fill soil with water and, in most soils, this drains away. Clay soils, however, retain water thanks to the fine clay particles that hold onto it. The soil only starts to dry out in spring by evaporation from the surface, which can take until the end of the season.
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Green Blades Garden Club learns about the birds and bees

Green Blades Garden Club met on Nov. 11, 2021. Our speaker, Bill Jones, who owns Carolina Native Nursery in Burnsville, NC gave a wonderful presentation on the value of bugs, bees, and birds in our gardens. He noted the sad impact that the current environment is having on our gardens, farming and the non-native plants that hurt our environment. Thank you, Bill, we cannot wait to make a trip to visit your amazing native nursery in the spring! As Bill says, “Saving the earth, one plant at a time!”
gardeningsoul.com

Why You Should Use Grass Clippings in Your Garden

Do you know that the secret to a green thumb is not just about growing plants but also collecting their manure? The use of grass can help maintain your garden’s fertility and also reduce waste. But how do I get my hands on this valuable fertilizer?! Check out below!. Why...
agnetwest.com

Beautiful Shrubs to Add Colorful Winter Interest to the Garden

Some beautiful shrubs to add tons of colorful winter interest to your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Winter has a beauty all its own, especially when you include plants with eye-catching features during the colder months. Try adding these shrubs for outstanding winter interest with their fragrant blooms, bright berries, colorful foliage, and unusual bark.
10000birds.com

Best Bird of the Weekend (Last of November 2021)

November’s end signals an end to a season of change and the beginning of a time of stability. Birds are still, as ever, on the move according to their own rhythms, but the next few months should bring some familiar friends to you, wherever you are. I finally had a...
agnetwest.com

Best Flowering Plants to Brighten Up the Winter Months

Some of the best flowering plants to brighten up the winter months. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. You can have flowers in your garden, even through the winter. Camellias are a popular landscape plant you can keep the show going from winter to spring by planting varieties with different bloom times.
sfrichmondreview.com

Merger Proposed for GG Park’s Popular Garden Attractions

A proposal by the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department recommends merging the Conservatory of Flowers, the Japanese Tea Garden and the Botanical Garden into a new entity to be known as “The Gardens of Golden Gate Park.” The proposal received unanimous support by members of the SF Recreation and Park Commission on Nov. 18.
funcheap.com

SF Might Create Mega “Gardens of Golden Gate Park” Attraction

Officials with San Francisco Recreation and Park Department on Monday announced a proposal to merge three separate attractions at Golden Gate Park into one, creating the new “Gardens of Golden Gate Park.”. The proposal would bring together the Japanese Tea Garden, San Francisco Botanical Garden, and the Conservatory of Flowers...
Galveston.com

Eight Holiday Attractions at Moody Gardens

Holiday in the Gardens will brighten the season with holiday sights, sounds and smells that will fill the air until January 2 as Festival of Lights celebrates its twentieth year. Guests can enjoy the one-mile trail filled with even more lights than before, over 100 sound enhanced animated light displays themed to their favorite holiday music, hot cocoa, fireside smores, pictures with Santa and much more. Guests can choose from a selection of holiday films in the MG 3D Theater and Rudolph 4D in the 4D Special FX Theater for families to enjoy special effects like snow flurries and the delightful smell of gingerbread.
eastidahonews.com

Biologist rescues stranded bird in Garden City pond

LAKE LOWELL — On Friday, Nov. 12, habitat biologist Michael Young unloaded an ice chest — its lid propped open with a short piece of rebar — from a Fish and Game pickup in the main parking lot at Lake Lowell in Southwest Idaho. Careful not to jostle the creature housed in this makeshift crate, Young picked his way across the rocky shore before finally setting it down near the water line.
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
