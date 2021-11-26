Farm City Newsday Friday, 11-26-21

As of December 1, Aubrey Bettencourt will take over as the new President and CEO of the Almond Alliance of California. Bettencourt succeeds Elaine Trevino in the position, after Trevino’s nomination to serve as Chief Agricultural Negotiator for the U.S. Trade Representative. Bettencourt has an extensive background in agriculture and currently serves as Director for Sustainability for the California Cattle Council and Western United Dairies.

