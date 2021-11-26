Farm City Newsday Friday, 11-26-21

Heading into the winter months means that most growers will be making their plans for the season ahead. Considerations are made for what types of weed pressures and disease problems growers have encountered over the previous year. UPL Technical Service Lead for Specialty Crops Joe Vassios said that now is the time when producers have an opportunity to get ahead of things.
As of December 1, Aubrey Bettencourt will take over as the new President and CEO of the Almond Alliance of California. Bettencourt succeeds Elaine Trevino in the position, after Trevino’s nomination to serve as Chief Agricultural Negotiator for the U.S. Trade Representative. Bettencourt has an extensive background in agriculture and currently serves as Director for Sustainability for the California Cattle Council and Western United Dairies.
Comments / 0