A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.80.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO