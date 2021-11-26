UN envoy: Sudan's new deal saved the country from civil war

Gaddafi’s son. General Haftar. Libya’s former interior minister Fathi Bashagha. Former Prime Minister Ali Zeidan. Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah. Parliament speaker Aguila Saleh. These are the official candidates for Libya’s December 24th presidential elections. It’s a list that suggests renewed civil war. Haftar is the key controlling figure in the east, and of the Libyan National Army (LNA). Gaddafi’s son is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity. Bashagha has been playing all sides from the Turkey alliance to the rival Haftar-supporting side backed by Russia, Egypt, and the UAE. Meanwhile, Saleh is nominally perceived as a Haftar ally from the east, though he also benefited nicely from the General’s failure to take Tripoli. He also wrote the only existing electoral law that was rushed through. There is no unifying candidate to avoid bloodshed here unless we consider al-Dbeibah. At the same time, a “unifying” candidate, in this case, means a powerless one.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 DAYS AGO