Politics

UN envoy: Sudan's new deal saved the country from civil war

By NOHA ELHENNAWY Associated Press
 4 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — The deal struck in Sudan to reinstate the prime minister following a military coup is imperfect but has saved the country from sliding into civil strife, the U.N. envoy to Sudan said on Friday. Special Envoy Volker Perthes was speaking of the agreement between Sudan's military...

Comments / 0

AFP

Libya, UN warn intimidation stopping Kadhafi son's appeal

Libya's government and the UN expressed concern Monday over an intimidation campaign that has shut the court where the son of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi is appealing his rejected presidential bid. Last Wednesday, Libya's electoral commission announced the rejection of the candidacy of his son Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes.
The Independent

Tens of thousands protest in anti-military marches in Sudan

Security forces fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters in the Sudanese capital on Tuesday, as tens of thousands marched in the latest demonstrations against a military takeover that took place last month.Protesters took to the streets in Khartoum and other cities around the country to demand that the armed forces stay out of government. Deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated earlier this month under military oversight in a deal that many in the pro-democracy movement oppose. Since the generals seized power on Oct. 25 and rounded up more than 100 civilian government figures, protesters have repeatedly taken to...
PBS NewsHour

What reinstating Sudan’s prime minister means for the country

The reinstatement of Sudan’s prime minister after weeks under house arrest was the biggest concession made by the military since its Oct. 25 coup, but it leaves the country’s transition to democracy mired in crisis. The military reached a deal with Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday that would reinstate him as...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Norway envoy in Sudan condemns 'intolerable' violence

After the deadliest day of protests since Sudan’s coup last month, the envoy of Norway, a key diplomatic player and major donor in the strife-torn country, bemoaned the “intolerable” crackdown. “I strongly condemn the violence used against unarmed protesters in Khartoum,” ambassador Therese Loken Gheziel told AFP after at least...
OilPrice.com

Libya's Presidential Candidates Could Cause A Civil War

Gaddafi’s son. General Haftar. Libya’s former interior minister Fathi Bashagha. Former Prime Minister Ali Zeidan. Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah. Parliament speaker Aguila Saleh. These are the official candidates for Libya’s December 24th presidential elections. It’s a list that suggests renewed civil war. Haftar is the key controlling figure in the east, and of the Libyan National Army (LNA). Gaddafi’s son is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity. Bashagha has been playing all sides from the Turkey alliance to the rival Haftar-supporting side backed by Russia, Egypt, and the UAE. Meanwhile, Saleh is nominally perceived as a Haftar ally from the east, though he also benefited nicely from the General’s failure to take Tripoli. He also wrote the only existing electoral law that was rushed through. There is no unifying candidate to avoid bloodshed here unless we consider al-Dbeibah. At the same time, a “unifying” candidate, in this case, means a powerless one.
US News and World Report

U.S. Envoy Meets Sudan's Hamdok to Discuss Restoring Democratic Transition

CAIRO (Reuters) -A U.S. diplomat said she had met Sudan's ousted prime minister Abdalla Hamdok during a visit to Khartoum on Tuesday and discussed ways to restore Sudan's democratic transition. Late on Tuesday, a member of the ruling Sovereign Council and rebel group leader Malik Agar told Al Jazeera that...
AFP

Ethiopia PM claims war gains, urges rebels to 'surrender'

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday urged Tigrayan rebels to surrender, claiming government forces were nearing victory just one week after he vowed to lead military operations at the front. "It should surrender today to the Ethiopian National Defence Force, to the special forces, to the militias and to the people." 
AFP

Ugandan troops enter DR Congo in hunt for deadly militia

Ugandan troops crossed into the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, multiple sources said, after the countries announced a joint operation against a notorious militia that began with artillery and air strikes. Both Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo had announced joint artillery and air strikes, but had yet to confirm the arrival of Ugandan ground troops by the end of the day.
Reuters

UK, Israel to work together to stop Iran gaining nuclear weapons

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Britain and Israel will "work night and day" in preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power, the foreign ministers of the two countries wrote in a joint article. "The clock is ticking, which heightens the need for close cooperation with our partners and friends to thwart...
The Independent

Lebanon’s president in Qatar for talks over Gulf crisis

Lebanon’s president arrived in Qatar Monday for the opening ceremony of an Arab soccer tournament - and for talks on a diplomatic crisis between Beirut and oil-rich Gulf nations.President Michel Aoun’s face-to-face meetings with the emir of Qatar and other officials come as Lebanon sinks deeper into its economic crisis, the worst in its modern history. The country’s financial meltdown, coupled with multiple other crises, has plunged more than three quarters of the nation’s population of six million, including a million Syrian refugees, into poverty.Aoun is expected to discuss the tense relations between Lebanon and gulf nations led by Saudi...
AFP

DR Congo to let Uganda pursue rebels on its territory

The Democratic Republic of Congo will allow armed forces from neighbouring Uganda to enter its territory to chase rebels blamed for massacres in the region, sources told AFP on Sunday. The deadliest of scores of armed groups operating in the mineral-rich eastern DR Congo, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) has been blamed for dozens of attacks. "President (Felix) Tshisekedi has already raised the option of allowing Ugandan troops to enter Congolese territory to chase ADF terrorists together with" UN troops, a presidential adviser told AFP on condition of anonymity. "But Ugandan troops will not cross the border tonight or tomorrow. All procedures must first be respected, especially with respect to parliament and the DR Congo military command," he said.
americanmilitarynews.com

Islamic State expanding to nearly all Afghan provinces, Taliban unable to control, warns UN envoy

The UN envoy to Afghanistan on Wednesday said that the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group now appears present in nearly all Afghan provinces and “increasingly active”. Briefing on the Afghanistan situation following the Taliban’s takeover, Deborah Lyons, UN special representative for Afghanistan, told the UN Security Council that the Taliban “appears to rely heavily on extra-judicial detentions and killings” in its response against suspected Islamic State-Khorasan members.
staradvertiser.com

Gadhafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya

CAIRO >> Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011 uprising, submitted his candidacy papers in the southern town of Sabha, 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of the capital of Tripoli, the High National Elections Commission said in a statement.
OilPrice.com

Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream 2

The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
