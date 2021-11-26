ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Canal Capital Management LLC

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the...

etfdailynews.com

Related
etfdailynews.com

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $373.10.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Subsea 7 (SUBCY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS: SUBCY) in the last few weeks:. 11/24/2021 – Subsea 7 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. 11/23/2021 – Subsea 7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell”...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Short Interest Update

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the October 31st total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet Inc#Google Cloud#Googl#Fmr Llc#Legal General Group Plc#Deutsche Bank Ag
etfdailynews.com

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Up 108.1% in November

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,900 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the October 31st total of 376,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the October 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Expands By 280.6%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a growth of 280.6% from the October 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

36Kr (KRKR) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

36Kr (NASDAQ: KRKR) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare 36Kr to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Analyzing StoneMor (STON) & Its Rivals

StoneMor (NYSE: STON) is one of 62 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare StoneMor to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Valuation & Earnings.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 2.50% to $2,837.95 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $181.38 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slipped 1.53% to $3,507.07 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Amazon.com Inc. closed $266.01 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.68% higher to $1,144.76 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.55% to 15,537.69 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $98.73 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Declines By 86.6%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the October 31st total of 599,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TECHNOLOGY
etfdailynews.com

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Analyzing The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation. Valuation and Earnings. This table compares The Liberty...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Financial Review: Enviro Technologies U.S. (EVTN) and Its Competitors

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS: EVTN) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Enviro Technologies U.S. to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Byrna Technologies (BYRN) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS: BYRN) is one of 50 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Byrna Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.
MARKETS

