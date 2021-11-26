ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

By ETF Daily News Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications...

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Short Interest Update

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the October 31st total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Up 108.1% in November

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,900 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the October 31st total of 376,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Subsea 7 (SUBCY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS: SUBCY) in the last few weeks:. 11/24/2021 – Subsea 7 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. 11/23/2021 – Subsea 7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell”...
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.
Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $373.10.
EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.
Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slid 2.46% to $44.47 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.22 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Grows By 1,000.0%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Declines By 86.6%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the October 31st total of 599,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) advanced 2.35% to $2,910.61 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.32% to 4,655.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $108.72 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.
4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 117,267 Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 117,267 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Trading Up 5.8%

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 9,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 468,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “. A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITOS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics...
