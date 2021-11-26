Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO