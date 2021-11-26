ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanal Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter....

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Short Interest Update

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the October 31st total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $373.10.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Expands By 280.6%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a growth of 280.6% from the October 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Up 110.5% in November

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invesco Qqq Trust#Qqq#Mutual Fund#Investors Research Corp#West Branch Capital Llc#Sierra Capital Llc
etfdailynews.com

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE): Price Down $-0.29 (-1.44)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.3 (-1.49)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, CTRE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.3 (-1.49%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

InnovAge Holding Corp (INNV): Price Down $-0.04 (-0.44)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.31)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, INNV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.31%) from the hour prior. INNV has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) jumped 11.80% to $368.51 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.88% to 15,782.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $128.98 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Grows By 1,000.0%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) advanced 2.35% to $2,910.61 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.32% to 4,655.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $108.72 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Analyzing The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation. Valuation and Earnings. This table compares The Liberty...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Update

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, an increase of 200.1% from the October 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 0.37% to $45.59 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.32% to 4,655.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.10 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) PT Lowered to $9.00

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shares of NCNA opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. NuCana has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.72.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy