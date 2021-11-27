ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High school girls basketball: Northeastern Clinton takes down Heuvelton

nny360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARANAC — Audi Hollister scored 29 points to lead Northeastern Clinton...

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Chaos, Panic After Shots Rang Out At High School Championship Football Game

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools. But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos. “We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.” Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
CAMPBELL, CA
golaurens.com

Clinton ranked No. 8 in preseason AAA girls basketball poll

The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released their 2021-2022 preseason awards and Top 10 on Monday. The SCBCA Media Day will be held on Wednesday, November 17 at Brookland Cayce High School. The Clinton Red Devils were ranked No. 8 in the preseason AAA girls rankings. Clinton’s Tinique Austin was...
CLINTON, SC
Salisbury Post

High school basketball: Carson girls may drop some, but how far?

Third in a series of previews on local basketball teams …. Coach: Brooke Stouder (16th season, 235-158, 2nd all-time in wins for Rowan girls basketball) 2020-21: 19-0 overall, 10-0 3A North Piedmont Conference (1st) Playoffs: Won 5 straight to take the 3A state championship. Final MaxPreps ranking for 2020-21: 1st...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
communityadvocate.com

Hudson High School welcomes new girls basketball coach

HUDSON – When Marty Murphy was in high school in Clinton, his basketball coach insisted that players coach the local youth teams. As a junior in high school, the last thing Murphy wanted to do was wake up early to coach basketball. But then Murphy and the rest of the...
HUDSON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Girls
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Mackay wins season opener in girls basketball

At Mackay, the Mackay girls basketball team defeated Leadore 53-42 on Thursday as Megan Moore led four Miners in double figures with 16 points. Kaydence Seefried scored 13 points and Alyssa Hawley and Rylee Teichert each added 11 points. Mackay (1-0) is at Challis on Tuesday. Leadore (1-1) hosts Watersprings...
MACKAY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
madison

High school sports highlights: Gabby Wilke leads Beaver Dam to opening night win in girls basketball

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's high school sports action. Beaver Dam girls basketball: The Golden Beavers opened the 2021-22 season with a bang as sophomore Gabby Wilke scored 16 points in an 83-43 win over Sheboygan North. Guard Annika Salettle and forward Kylie Wittnebel each had 14 points. The Beavers made 11 3-pointers, seven of them coming from Salettle and Wilke.
BEAVER DAM, WI
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bentley scores 20, Lions cruise

Statesville Christian held N.C. Leadership Academy to single-digit scoring in every quarter Friday night on its way to a 50-25 victory. Brenna Rae Bentley poured in a game-high 20 points for the Lions (3-1). They led 16-2 after the first quarter and 34-7 at halftime. Ansleigh Sherrill supplied 14 points,...
STATESVILLE, NC
Kenosha News.com

High school girls basketball: Thomas leads Bradford to season-opening win over Burlington

Nevaeh Thomas got her third season with the Bradford girls basketball team off to a great start. Thomas, a junior forward who’s been named first-team All-Southeast Conference and first-team All-County in each of her first two seasons with the Red Devils, totaled 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks to lead Bradford to a 52-44 non-conference win over Burlington in a season opener Tuesday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
BURLINGTON, WI
Palm Beach Daily News

High school roundup: Boca Raton Christian girls basketball follows freshmen's lead to double-digit victory

Boca Raton Christian 48, Pompano Beach-Highlands Christian 29. Hannah Scott had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Abigail Quinn added 18 points, as the Blazers handled the Knights in Pompano Beach. Isabella Robnett contributed 19 rebounds in the win. Fort Lauderdale-Westminster Academy 47, King's Academy 38. Margot...
BOCA RATON, FL
The Ledger

Thursday's high school results for girls basketball and girls soccer

Lake Gibson 66, Winter Haven 61 (OT) Highlights: Winter Haven forced the game to overtime, but Lake Gibson outscored the visitors, 9-4, in the extra period. Junior Taniya Brown led the host team with 17 points and Arnia O’Neal and Honesti Jones had 12 points apiece. Junior Samari Wilson added 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Lake Gibson led 45-41 at the end of the third period, but the Blue Devils outscored the Braves, 16-12, in the fourth quarter to tie the score. Winter Haven's Bre’asia Washington led all scorers with 24 points and Kayla Smith added 20. The Blue Devils lost their season-opening game for only the third time in the past 15 seasons. The two other losses were in tournaments and included a 55-50 loss to Lake Mary in 2007and 54-45 loss to Tampa Bay Tech in 2018.
WINTER HAVEN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy