The West Coast has become an increasingly expensive place to live over the years, and high home prices that once seemed to be found only in places like San Francisco and Los Angeles have now impacted other markets such as Seattle and the Puget Sound. A recent report released by PropertyShark, a subsidiary of Yardi Matrix, shows that the vast majority of the nation’s priciest zip codes are located in high-profile markets along the West Coast.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO