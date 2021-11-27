ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Street Shopping District Illuminated With New Holiday Light Show

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Holiday shopping was as festive as could be this Black Friday night on Oak Street right off the Mag Mile.

Santa and Mrs. Claus headed to Oak Street Friday night to help switch on a new light display along the popular shopping district, between Rush Street and Michigan Avenue.

More than 100,000 white lights were set up on the more than 40 trees and light poles on the block. The choreographed lights blink, fade, and shimmer in time with ambient holiday music that plays along the street, according to the organization Oak Street Chicago.

The show was created by Illuminight Lighting , which has also designed and set up the ZooLights Festival at Lincoln Park Zoo for more than 10 years.

Shoppers can enjoy the light show, called Oak Street Illuminations, every day from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

