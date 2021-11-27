Discover One Of Northern California’s Most Majestic Waterfalls – No Hiking Necessary
Everybody loves a waterfall adventure, but not everybody feels like taking on a long hike to see one! Lucky for us, one of Northern California’s most impressive waterfalls can be seen without any hiking required. Simply park and check out the majestic view of this multi-tier waterfall. A trip to Glen Alpine Falls is a must when you’re in South Lake Tahoe, so read on to learn all about this easy-to-visit waterfall in NorCal!
Glen Alpine Falls is a breathtaking, multi-tier waterfall that can be found in South Lake Tahoe. Unlike many of Northern California's waterfalls, this gorgeous cascade doesn't require any hiking to enjoy its splendor.
The waterfall is tucked away along the southern shore of Fallen Leaf Lake. You'll find it by following Fallen Leaf Road, a narrow, one-lane road right off Highway 89. You'll follow the road in almost its entirety, driving past the entire eastern shoreline of the alpine lake. Keep in mind that Fallen Leaf Road may be closed during winter.
Once you reach the southern end of the lake, you'll see a small sign that points towards Glen Alpine Falls. There is parking for the falls right along the road. If you can't find parking right by the falls, you may have to park further down the road and walk.
The sight of the waterfall itself is just spectacular! Glen Alpine Falls is certainly impressive with a multitude of cascades that drop about 80-feet over several outcroppings. The sound of rushing water is enough to ignite your sense of adventure!
There is an overlook where you can enjoy the view and take photos. If you feel like stretching your legs a bit, you can do some hiking and scrambling for closer views. Be careful and watch your footing when exploring the rocks near the falls - they can be slippery and dangerous.
Glen Alpine Falls is a great spot for families since there's no hiking required but plenty of space to roam if you feel like an adventure. The Glen Alpine Trailhead, Lily Lake Trail, and Fallen Leaf Lake Trail are all nearby if you feel like extending your time in this beautiful mountain setting.
You don't have to work too hard to enjoy the views of Glen Alpine Falls. The next time you find yourself in South Lake Tahoe, do yourself a favor and plan a quick side trip to this lovely waterfall!
Have you been to this no-hike waterfall in Northern California? It’s hard to believe this beauty doesn’t require any hiking to see. Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
