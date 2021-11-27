ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

PM Modi to chair meeting with top officials on COVID-19 situation, vaccination today

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meet on the situation relating to COVID-19 and vaccination with top government officials today at 10:30 am. India on Friday reported 10,549 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the active cases...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Chinese Foreign Minister says Russia, India, China demonstrates genuine multilateralism

Beijing [China], November 26 (ANI): India, China and Russia- the RIC Grouping-- showcase genuine multilateralism in the context of world relations, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday. According to Russian news agency Sputnik, Yi said, "China will work with Russia and India acting in the spirit of openness,...
INDIA
buffalonynews.net

Philippines imposes travel ban on seven more countries over Omicron variant

Manila [Philippines], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines on Sunday imposed travel restrictions on seven European countries to keep out the potentially more contagious new coronavirus variant Omicron, a government spokesman said on Sunday. Cabinet Secretary and acting Presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Netherlands, Switzerland,...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
albuquerqueexpress.com

India exported over 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Laying thrust on developing indigenous capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has exported more than 65 million doses of COVID vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year. The Prime Minister, who inaugurated the First Global Innovation Summit of the Pharmaceuticals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stamford Advocate

Belgian leader COVID-19 negative after meeting French PM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has tested negative for COVID-19 Wednesday after his French counterpart, whom he met earlier in the week, became infected with the coronavirus. A statement from his office said that De Croo “will continue to do an important part of his work...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi has ensured every poor person gets adequate food during COVID-19 pandemic: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday lauded the cabinet for approving extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) till March 2022 and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that everybody who is in need gets an adequate quantity of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China leader promises Africa 1 bn Covid vaccine doses

China's president pledged to offer Africa one billion Covid vaccine doses on Monday, with the continent struggling to acquire enough jabs to immunise against the disease.  Last month, US President Joe Biden also announced vaccine donations to Africa, pledging 17 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the African Union. 
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Government Of India#Ani#Omicron#Covid
albuquerqueexpress.com

Karnataka CM chairs meeting over rise in COVID-19 cases

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): In view of concerns about the new variant of COVID-19 virus, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting on Saturday in which instructions were given to increase vigil on the state's borders. The Chief Minister gave directions for "strict monitoring at bordering districts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Biden says Omicron 'not a cause for panic' as G7 urges action

G7 health ministers on Monday called for "urgent action" to combat the newly identified Omicron Covid-19 variant spreading across the world as US President Joe Biden said the strain is "not a cause for panic". Australia and Japan led the growing list of countries imposing fresh travel restrictions or slamming shut their borders as the new strain identified last week spreads rapidly to Europe, Asia and North America. However Biden told Americans he did not foresee new lockdowns or extending travel restrictions for now because of Omicron. While no deaths have yet been reported from Omicron, and it remains unclear how infectious and how resistant the strain may prove to vaccines, its emergence underscores how besieged the world remains by Covid-19, nearly two years after the first cases were recorded.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi urges people to stay alert in view of new COVID-19 variant

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to stay alert against the new coronavirus variant Omicron. Addressing media persons ahead of the beginning of the winter session, the Prime Minister said, "We have administered more than 100 crore doses of Covid vaccines during the challenging times of the pandemic. Now we are moving towards 150 crore doses. The news of the emergence of a new coronavirus variant makes us more alert. We all should stay alert in view of the new variant of COVID-19."He said the government's priority is the good health of the countrymen.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Testing, sanitisation intensified at Bengaluru airport after SA returnees test COVID positive

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30 (ANI): After two South Africa returnees tested positive for COVID-19, Bengaluru airport has intensified testing and sanitization. As many as 49 health officials have been working interchangeably in three shifts to check both international and domestic passengers arriving. The authorities have also made RT PCR...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Goa CM Pramod Sawant to hold a meeting regarding new COVID-19 variant today

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 30 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will hold a meeting on Tuesday regarding the development of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron. The Chief Minister informed that the airport and railway authorities have been alerted in this regard. Speaking to reporters, Sawant said, "The state is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

7-day quarantine must for all international passengers: Bengaluru Rural District Health Officer

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30 (ANI): After two South Africa-returnees tested positive for COVID-19 and amid increasing concern over the new variant 'Omicron', the Bengaluru airport has made seven days quarantine compulsory for all international passengers. Addressing the media after inspecting Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL) airport yesterday, the Bengaluru...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tripura CM calls civic poll victory a 'befitting reply to conspirators'

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 30 (ANI): After the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party secured a thumping victory in the Urban Body elections, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the party's electoral victory was a "befitting reply to conspirators" who tried to show Tripura in a bad light. While addressing the media...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi will inaugurate FinTech leadership forum on Dec 3

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a leadership Forum on Financial Technology (FinTech) on December 3. As per the official statement, "Prime Minister will inaugurate the forum at 10 am via video conferencing ...The agenda of the Forum will focus on the theme of 'Beyond'; with various sub-themes including FinTech beyond boundaries, with governments and businesses focussing beyond the geographical boundaries in the development of global stack to promote financial inclusiveness, FinTech beyond Finance, by having convergence with emerging areas such as SpaceTech, among others.""InFinity Forum will bring together the leading minds of the world in policy, business, and technology to discuss and come up with actionable insight into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the FinTech industry for inclusive growth and serving humanity at large," said the official statement.
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO special session seeking "pandemic treaty" amid Omicron concerns

COVID-19 has exposed and exacerbated fundamental weaknesses in the global architecture for pandemic preparedness and response. The best way we can address them is with a legally binding agreement between nations, an accord forged from the recognition that we have no future but a common future, said World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy