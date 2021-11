The process of the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan is under deeper scrutiny after a Congressional memo from Senate Republicans cited allegations that the Biden administration has only vetted a small portion of the 82,000 refugees brought into the U.S. Congressman Michael Waltz (R-FL), an Afghanistan War veteran, joins to break down why he believes a rushed evacuation has resulted in a weakened vetting process and to discuss the importance of slowing down the vetting to prevent compromising national security. He later discusses the threat ISIS-K and al-Qaeda pose to the U.S., how the loss of our intelligence operations in that region create vulnerabilities and why he believes Afghanistan is an issue that is here to s stay.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO