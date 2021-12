I response to the Nov. 21, 2021, letter “Health workers go from heroes to villains” by Jeff Wolford:. It is your prerogative to be angry that you are being advised to get vaccinated against Covid. However, your letter is dangerous to our community by attempting to convince others to put the entire community at risk. Reality is reality. You cannot twist “science” to fit what you want reality to be. You imply that people are better off not being immunized, based upon a twisted understanding of one Israeli study, suggesting that “natural immunity” provides stronger protection against Covid than vaccination. One study does not provide a final answer to any issue in science, just as one stroke of a brush does not provide the entire art of a painting. One must always look at the totality of data available to form a reliable scientific conclusion or public health recommendation.

