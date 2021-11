Colorado wrapped up the 2021 season as they have so many in recent years. Friday’s 28-13 loss to the Utah Utes didn’t keep the Buffs from a bowl game this year – that ship had sailed – but it nonetheless prevented head coach Karl Dorrell’s program from entering the offseason with much needed momentum. Say what you will about the coaching staff, the talent level and the program support but whether it was for their coach, each other or both, this was a team that played hard and never quit despite often being outmatched.

