Prices continue to rise with the release of new consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. How high can they go until players are fed up?. We’ve come a long way from the arcade days. In the span of less than 50 years, prices for video game consoles and video games themselves have steadily increased. This understandably comes from the release of brand-new hardware and games that are of better quality. Even though, when adjusted for inflation, video games are actually cheaper than they’ve ever been, the new steep price of $70 a game still shocked the internet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO